With McDuffie Signed, Four Packers Draft Picks are Under Contract
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have signed sixth-round linebacker Isaiah McDuffie, a source said on Friday morning, meaning at least four of their nine draft picks have been signed before the start of rookie camp on Friday.
Green Bay also signed sixth-round offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen as well as fifth-round defensive tackle T.J. Slaton and seventh-round running back Kylin Hill.
A full-time starter for the first time as a senior at Boston College, McDuffie recorded 107 tackles, including three sacks and 6.5 for losses, in 11 games. He had 10-plus tackles in seven games, including a career-high 16 vs. Notre Dame. He added one interception to earn second-team all-ACC. He had a breakout sophomore season. In 12 games (six starts), he had 85 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 5.5 TFLs. He missed the first eight games of the 2019 season with a knee injury.
At 6-foot-1 1/4 and 227 pounds but with 4.58 speed, McDuffie is a new-school linebacker.
“I was kind of a Swiss Army knife. I could rush. I could check tight ends, running backs in space, play inside, outside the ball,” he said. “I just feel like at the next level I’m here to do whatever a team asks me to do, whether that’s special teams or contributing on defense. I’m just ready to do the gritty jobs and do whatever I can do help the team.”
His lack of production in the passing game cost him in the draft. In 40 career games that included 20 starts, he had one interception and four passes defensed.
