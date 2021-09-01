Packers Form 16-Man Practice Squad

Quarterback Kurt Benkert, receiver Equanimeous St. Brown and offensive lineman Ben Braden are among those who were retained.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the Green Bay Packers about to hit the practice field on Monday, here’s what we know about the 16-man practice squad the team has signed.

Headlining that group: quarterback Kurt Benkert, who cleared waivers.

“Kurt did an outstanding job,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice. “He’s a pleasure to have in the meeting room. He definitely gels well with Aaron (Rodgers) and Jordan (Love). We’re excited about having him back. I think he’s still a young, developing player. It’s really fun as a coach to watch these guys improve from the day he got here to what he was able to accomplish in the preseason. I thought he’s come a long way and we expect him to continue that upward trajectory.”

Benkert will be throwing passes to two familiar faces: Equanimeous St. Brown and Juwann Winfree. St. Brown was a sixth-round pick in 2018. Winfree's strong series of spring practices put him in position to make the roster but a shoulder injury ruined his chances. Chris Blair also is back after missing most of camp with a high ankle sprain.

Two other players who seemed worthy of roster spots, safety Innis Gaines and guard/tackle Ben Braden, were brought back, as well.

None of the players the Packers released were claimed off waivers by another team. In fact, only 29 players league-wide were claimed.

As practice started, the team announced these 16:

QB Kurt Benkert

G/T Ben Braden

G/T Cole Van Lanen

G Jacob Capra

RB Patrick Taylor

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

WR Juwann Winfree

WR Chris Blair

TE Bronson Kaufusi

CB Kabion Ento

OLB Tipa Galeai

ILB Ray Wilborn

DT Abdullah Anderson

DT Willington Previlon

S Innis Gaines

K JJ Molson