Packers Sign Seven of 11 Draft Picks

The signings of first-round picks Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt beat last year's signing of Eric Stokes by almost one month.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are wasting no time in getting their 2022 NFL Draft class under contract.

On Thursday, they signed their two first-round picks, linebacker Quay Walker and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt.

On Friday, they announced the signings of third-round offensive lineman Sean Rhyan, fifth-round outside linebacker Kingsley Enagbare, and three of their four seventh-round picks – safety Tariq Carpenter, defensive lineman Jonathan Ford and receiver Samori Toure.

That leaves only four of their draft picks unsigned: second-round receiver Christian Watson, fourth-round receiver Romeo Doubs, fourth-round offensive lineman Zach Tom and seventh-round offensive tackle Rasheed Walker.

Walker and Wyatt are two of the three first-round picks across the NFL to have signed. Rhyan is the only third-round pick to have signed.

Last year, first-round pick Eric Stokes signed on June 3.

“I wasn’t even worried about the contract, to be honest with you,” Walker said on Friday. “I just want to play football, get in here and meet everybody, to meet the older guys and everything like that, but that was nice to do that. Don’t get me wrong, it was nice to do that, but I wasn’t too worried about it. I knew it was going to be settled with my agent and everything doing the great job that he does.”

Friday’s practice was the first time that coach Matt LaFleur got to see his rookie class – 11 draft picks and 14 undrafted free agents – on the field.

“It’s always exciting when you get these guys in the building. It’s like getting a bunch of new toys,” he said. “So, we’ll see how they acclimate themselves and how they can take what they learn in the classroom out to the field.”

After weeks upon weeks of training for their Scouting Combine and pro day workouts, the players finally got to turn the page to playing football. “Relief” was the word of the day from their perspective.

“Man, it’s a relief because you’re finally able to go out there and work on your fundamentals, be with actual guys that play ball instead of running around and stuff like that. It’s been great,” Ford said.