    • October 12, 2021
    Packers Sign Veteran Cornerback Quinton Dunbar to Practice Squad

    Quinton Dunbar got his start with Washington when Joe Barry was the defensive coordinator.
    Author:

    GREEN BAY, Wis. – With starters Jaire Alexander and Kevin King out with injuries, the Green Bay Packers signed veteran cornerback Quinton Dunbar to the practice squad on Tuesday, according to NFL Network.

    The expectation is once he gets up to speed, he’ll be added to the 53-man roster, a source said in confirming the transaction.

    The 29-year-old Dunbar entered the league as an undrafted free agent receiver with Washington in 2015 after catching 111 passes in four seasons at Florida. With Joe Barry as Washington’s defensive coordinator, Dunbar transitioned to cornerback during his rookie training camp and played in 25 games with four starts during their two years together.

    “He’s very natural,” Barry said at the time. “I think he’s going pretty good.”

    He has 10 career interceptions, with four of those coming with Washington in 2019, when he started a career-high 11 games.

    Traded to Seattle last offseason, he played in six games before being shut down with a knee injury that required surgery. During the abbreviated season, he intercepted one pass (dropped three others) and allowed a 56.4 percent catch rate, according to SIS.

    The 6-foot-2 Dunbar signed with Detroit in April but was released during training camp. He spent a week on Arizona’s practice squad, with the Cardinals releasing him one week ago.

    Alexander and King are dealing with shoulder injuries. Alexander is on injured reserve, with the Packers hoping rest, not surgery, will heal the injury. King had tests done on his injury, which was sustained early in the third quarter against Cincinnati. He had missed the previous two games with a concussion.

    “Anytime you’re losing starters, that’s never fun,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “But it is the next man up, and we’re fortunate we’ve got other guys here we feel very, very confident in, and they’re going to have to prove us right.”

    The Packers got through the rest of the Cincinnati game with first-round pick Eric Stokes and Isaac Yiadom at corner and Chandon Sullivan in the slot. Those next men up are fifth-round pick Shemar Jean-Charles, who was posterized by Joe Mixon on Mixon’s fourth-quarter touchdown, Rasul Douglas, who was added off Arizona’s practice squad last week and is on his fourth team since training camp started, and Kabion Ento, an undrafted free agent in 2019 who is on the practice squad.

