Skip to main content

Packers Sign Veteran Punter

Longtime Chicago Bears punter Pat O'Donnell, who is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, will replace Corey Bojorquez.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have a new punter.

A day after it was learned Corey Bojorquez would not be re-signed, the Packers made a big move by signing longtime Chicago Bears punter Pat O’Donnell. NFL Network was first to report.

O’Donnell, who turned 32 last month, was a sixth-round draft pick by the Bears in 2014.

In eight seasons, he’s got a lofty average of 45.1 yards. While he’s not getting any younger, he averaged 45.7 yards in 2020 and 46.2 yards in 2021. In 2020, he tied for third in the NFL with 28 punts inside the 20. In 2021, he almost set a career high for punting average.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

It’s interesting to compare the 2021 seasons of O’Donnell and Bojorquez. Bojorquez ranked 11th in the NFL with a franchise-best 46.5-yard average and 17th with a 40.0-yard net. He had 18 punts inside the 20 and four touchbacks. O’Donnell ranked 14th in average and 24th with a 38.5-yard net. He had 19 punts inside the 20 and five touchbacks.

Of 29 qualifying punters according to Pro Football Focus, Bojorquez ranked sixth in hangtime (4.29 seconds) and 14th in percentage of punts returned (39.6), while O’Donnell was just 28th in hangtime (4.09) and 27th in return percentage (54.8).

So, for the season, Bojorquez was the better punter. However, he went into a late-season slump. The hope is O’Donnell, with a wealth of experience just a few hours south of Green Bay, will punt consistently late in the season.

In case you were wondering, O’Donnell ran his 40 in 4.64 seconds with 23 reps on the bench press at the 2014 Scouting Combine. His Twitter bio includes his nickname, “MegaPunt.”

“Pat’s obviously got a very strong leg. He's very athletic. You see his size out there. He's a big man,” former Bears coach Marc Trestman said. “If you have a good punter, that's one play that can mean a lot; it changes field position. When you can directionally punt at this level and do it consistently and do it with height as well as length, that creates an advantage field-position-wise. We know that.”

USATSI_16647003
News

Packers Sign Veteran Punter

By Bill Huber44 minutes ago
USATSI_17048133
News

NFL Free Agent Tracker: Top 85 Players in 2022

By Bill Huber10 hours ago
USATSI_17166391
News

Cobb Takes Pay Cut to Stay with Packers

By Bill Huber10 hours ago
USATSI_17046379
News

Packers Will Be Looking for New Punter

By Bill Huber17 hours ago
USATSI_17809886
News

Packers Running Out of Rocks to Turn Over in Search of Cap Cash

By Bill Huber20 hours ago
USATSI_17483990(1)
News

Packers Lose Lucas Patrick to Bears

By Bill HuberMar 16, 2022
USATSI_17419553
News

Is Rasul Douglas Still in Packers’ Plans?

By Bill HuberMar 15, 2022
USATSI_16794648
News

Packers Receive Two Compensatory Draft Picks

By Bill HuberMar 15, 2022
USATSI_17410379
News

Only Lombardi Trophy Can Support Packers’ House of Cards

By Bill HuberMar 15, 2022