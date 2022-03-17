Packers Sign Veteran Punter

Longtime Chicago Bears punter Pat O'Donnell, who is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, will replace Corey Bojorquez.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have a new punter.

A day after it was learned Corey Bojorquez would not be re-signed, the Packers made a big move by signing longtime Chicago Bears punter Pat O’Donnell. NFL Network was first to report.

O’Donnell, who turned 32 last month, was a sixth-round draft pick by the Bears in 2014.

In eight seasons, he’s got a lofty average of 45.1 yards. While he’s not getting any younger, he averaged 45.7 yards in 2020 and 46.2 yards in 2021. In 2020, he tied for third in the NFL with 28 punts inside the 20. In 2021, he almost set a career high for punting average.

It’s interesting to compare the 2021 seasons of O’Donnell and Bojorquez. Bojorquez ranked 11th in the NFL with a franchise-best 46.5-yard average and 17th with a 40.0-yard net. He had 18 punts inside the 20 and four touchbacks. O’Donnell ranked 14th in average and 24th with a 38.5-yard net. He had 19 punts inside the 20 and five touchbacks.

Of 29 qualifying punters according to Pro Football Focus, Bojorquez ranked sixth in hangtime (4.29 seconds) and 14th in percentage of punts returned (39.6), while O’Donnell was just 28th in hangtime (4.09) and 27th in return percentage (54.8).

So, for the season, Bojorquez was the better punter. However, he went into a late-season slump. The hope is O’Donnell, with a wealth of experience just a few hours south of Green Bay, will punt consistently late in the season.

In case you were wondering, O’Donnell ran his 40 in 4.64 seconds with 23 reps on the bench press at the 2014 Scouting Combine. His Twitter bio includes his nickname, “MegaPunt.”

“Pat’s obviously got a very strong leg. He's very athletic. You see his size out there. He's a big man,” former Bears coach Marc Trestman said. “If you have a good punter, that's one play that can mean a lot; it changes field position. When you can directionally punt at this level and do it consistently and do it with height as well as length, that creates an advantage field-position-wise. We know that.”