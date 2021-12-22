Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    Packers Stay No. 1 in Week 16 Composite NFL Power Rankings

    The Green Bay Packers narrowly won at Baltimore while the next three teams in last week's rankings lost.
    GREEN BAY, Wis. – This is the Green Bay Packers’ third time atop the Packer Central Composite Power Rankings. For the first time, their stay at No. 1 lasted more than a week.

    With their 31-30 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, coupled with losses by No. 2 Tampa Bay, No. 3 Arizona and No. 4 New England, the Packers remained in the top spot.

    “The only thing that should keep Packers fans up at night is a defensive performance like the one we saw on Sunday in Baltimore,” wrote SI.com’s Gary Gramling as part of his summation on the Packers. “This is a defense that fundamentally failed in the NFC title game in each of the last two seasons and, for the first time since Joe Barry took over as defensive coordinator, we got an acute reminder that that is still the most likely cause of any disappointing playoff exit for this team.”

    Kansas City is No. 2, followed by Tampa Bay, Dallas the Los Angeles Rams.

    The Composite Power Rankings combine our thoughts and the rankings of seven national media entities.

    The Packers will play the Cleveland Browns on Christmas. At SI.com, the Packers are first and the Browns are tied for 12th.

    Packer Central: 1, Green Bay; 2, Kansas City; 3, Tampa Bay; 4, Dallas; 5, L.A. Rams; 6, Indianapolis; 7, Arizona; 8, New England; 9, Tennessee; 10, Miami. Buf, bal, sf, cin, lac

    Sports Illustrated: 1, Kansas City; 2, Green Bay; 3, Indianapolis; 4, Dallas; 5, New England; T-6, Buffalo; T-6, L.A. Rams; T-6, Tampa Bay; 9, Cincinnati; 10, L.A. Chargers. Sf, (ten, az, cle, min

    ESPN: 1, Green Bay; 2, Kansas City; 3, Tampa Bay; 4, Dallas; 5, New England; 6, L.A. Rams; 7, Arizona; 8, Tennessee; 9, Buffalo; 10, Indianapolis. Sf, lac, bal, cin, pit

    NFL.com: 1, Green Bay; 2, Kansas City; 3, Tampa Bay; 4, L.A. Rams; 5, Arizona; 6, Indianapolis; 7, New England; 8, Dallas; 9, Buffalo; 10, L.A. Chargers. Sf cin, mia, ten

    Associated Press: TBA. (With a busy Wednesday, I wanted to get the Composite posted ASAP.)

    CBSSports.com: 1, Green Bay; 2, Kansas City; 3, Dallas; 4, L.A. Rams; 5, Tampa Bay; 6, New England; 7, Buffalo; 8, Arizona; 9, Tennessee; 10, L.A. Chargers. Cin, ind, bal, sf

    The 33rd Team: 1, Green Bay; 2, Kansas City; 3, Dallas; 4, Tampa Bay; 5, L.A. Rams; 6, Arizona; 7, Indianapolis; 8, New England; 9, Buffalo; 10, San Francisco. Ten, cin, lac, bal

    Pro Football Talk: 1, Green Bay; 2, Kansas City; 3, L.A. Rams; 4, Dallas; 5, New England; 6, Tampa Bay; 7, Indianapolis; 8, Arizona; 9, Tennessee; 10, San Francisco. Buf, cin, bal, lac, min, mia

    Week 16 Composite Power Rankings: 1, Green Bay (8); 2, Kansas City (13); 3, Tampa Bay (30); 3, Dallas (30); 5, L.A. Rams (33); 6, New England (44); 7, Indianapolis (51); 8, Arizona (53); 9, Buffalo (62); 10, Tennessee (72).

    Week 15 Composite Power Rankings: 1, Green Bay (12); 2, Tampa Bay (15); 3, Arizona (31); 4, New England (32); 5, Kansas City (34); 6, L.A. Rams (52); 7, Dallas (54); 8, Tennessee (64); 9, Baltimore (77); 10, L.A. Chargers (84).

