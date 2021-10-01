Packers-Steelers Final Injury Report: MVS Out, Jenkins Doubtful

All-Pro T.J. Watt, who is one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, will return to the lineup for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers won’t have receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the same is probably true for offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins and cornerback Kevin King.

After Friday’s practice, coach Matt LaFleur ruled out Valdes-Scantling and listed Jenkins and King as doubtful.

While the doubtful designation would indicate a glimmer of hope for Jenkins, that’s probably not the case. While noting Jenkins is working hard and is “crush(ed)” to be sidelined with the ankle injury sustained in Week 2 against Detroit, LaFleur signaled that his Pro Bowl left guard-turned-starting left tackle probably would be replaced for a second consecutive week by Yosh Nijman.

“We’re hopeful that, potentially, he could be back next week,” LaFleur said, “but I would say that we have confidence in the other guys that they can go out there and get the job done. Certainly, I think every game plan’s a little bit different. When you’re going against a front like the Steelers have or we just went against last week, you want to make sure that you’re putting those guys in a good position.”

The Packers are deep at receiver but Valdes-Scantling’s big-play ability is something that will be missed. It will be up to the players behind Davante Adams – Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Malik Taylor among them – to pick up the slack.

“It’s going to multiple people doing the things that MVS would provide for us. We have a plan in place, but our guys are going to have to take that plan and go out there and execute,” LaFleur said.

If King can’t shake off the concussion, the Packers figure to go with Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes at corner and Chandon Sullivan in the slot for the second consecutive week.

Also for Green Bay, running backs Aaron Jones (ankle) and AJ Dillon (back) were limited this week but were not given injury designations on Friday.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Pittsburgh on Friday, All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt said he feels “really good” after missing last week’s game with a groin injury.

Watt has recorded three sacks and two forced fumbles in about 1 1/2 games. The former Wisconsin star has finished in the top three in Defensive Player of the Year voting each of the last two seasons.

“Groin injuries and a lot of soft tissue can be really tricky,” Watt said. “Just being cautious about how I feel going into a game and listening to my body.”

Watt and his sidekick, Alex Highsmith (groin), who also was out last week, were not given injury designations and are expected to play. Starting receiver Chase Claypool (hamstring) didn’t practice on Friday and is questionable.

Packers Injury Report

Out: WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring).

Doubtful: LT Elgton Jenkins (ankle), CB Kevin King (concussion),

Questionable: LB Krys Barnes (concussion), DT Jack Heflin (ankle), S Vernon Scott (hamstring).

Steelers Injury Report

Out: OL Rashaad Coward (knee), DT Carlos Davis (knee), RT Chukwuma Okorafor (concussion),

Questionable: WR Chase Claypool (hamstring).