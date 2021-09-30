Packers-Steelers Injury Report: Jenkins, MVS, King Out Again

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Plenty can change in the 73 hours between the Green Bay Packers walking off the practice field on Thursday and the opening kickoff on Sunday. Nonetheless, the team could be without three starters for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

For the second consecutive day, left tackle Elgton Jenkins (ankle), receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring) and cornerback Kevin King (concussion) didn’t practice.

On Wednesday, coach Matt LaFleur said it would take the “entire week” to make a determination on Jenkins. Jenkins, who had missed only two snaps from scrimmage after moving into the starting lineup in Week 3 of his rookie season in 2019, could be replaced for a second consecutive week by Yosh Nijman.

On Thursday, LaFleur said a scan of Valdes-Scantling’s hamstring didn’t turn up anything troublesome.

“I don’t think it’s going to be too long, but he’s not going to be out there today at practice,” LaFleur said.

The Packers have depth at receiver, with Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Malik Taylor the next in line behind All-Pro Davante Adams. Plus, fourth-year pro Equanimeous St. Brown is on the practice squad and third-round rookie Amari Rodgers is waiting his turn.

“Our whole room’s ready,” Lazard said. “We’ve been practicing. We’ve been at it since April. It’s how we prepare in the room. That goes back to Davante, Coach Vrabs (receivers coach Jason Vrable), too, on how we prepare, what our standard is in our room.”

Starting inside linebacker Krys Barnes returned to practice following Sunday’s concussion. Veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis, who typically gets a rest day on Thursday (or Friday, as was the case before the Monday night game against Detroit), practiced.

For Pittsburgh, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral) and outside linebacker T.J. Watt (groin) were full participation.

“It always helps if you’ve got 90 [T.J. Watt] and 56 [Alex Highsmith]. We had some guys get some pressure and we didn’t get him on the ground,” Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler said on Thursday. “The guy scrambled a couple of times, and we didn’t get him on the ground when we had a chance to. We had a couple chances of getting sacks that we didn’t get and that’s what we need to do. We need to pressure the quarterback and make him feel uncertain, and maybe you intercept the ball from him.”

Packers Injury Report

DNP: LT Elgton Jenkins (ankle), CB Kevin King (concussion), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring).

Limited: LB Krys Barnes (concussion), RB AJ Dillon (back), RB Aaron Jones (ankle), S Vernon Scott (hamstring).

Full: C Josh Myers (finger).

Steelers Injury Report

DNP: OL Rashaad Coward (knee), DT Carlos Davis (knee), RT Chukwuma Okorafor (concussion),

Limited: WR Chase Claypool (hamstring), OLB Alex Highsmith (groin), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ribs).

Full: WR Diontae Johnson (knee), QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral), OLB T.J. Watt (groin).