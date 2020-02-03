PackerCentral
Chiefs Favored To Win Super Bowl; How About Packers?

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – A day after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl, the Chiefs have been installed as favorites to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy next year.

According to BetOnline.ag, the Chiefs are 5/1 to win Super Bowl LV, followed by San Francisco at 7/1, Baltimore at 8/1, New England at 9/1, Dallas and New Orleans at 16/1 and Green Bay and Philadelphia at 18/1. The odds for the Patriots and Saints will hinge on the futures of their quarterbacks, Tom Brady and Drew Brees, both of whom are headed to free agency.

Interestingly, the Cowboys under new coach Mike McCarthy are slightly ahead of the Packers.

Green Bay went 13-3 this season and advanced to the NFC Championship Game under first-year coach Matt LaFleur. From one perspective, the Packers could be even better in 2020, with Aaron Rodgers entering Year 2 in LaFleur’s offense, the likely additions of help at the offensive skill positions and generally fewer holes on the roster to fill than last year. On the other hand, the Packers hardly played to the quality of their record. They actually were outgained this season. While yards often are a meaningless stat on a game-to-game basis, they can show the overall strength of a team over the duration of a season. The Packers were incredibly healthy and played a relatively weak schedule with an opponent winning percentage of .453.

“The window is open for us,” Rodgers said after the NFC Championship Game. “That’s the exciting thing. It doesn’t make this feeling any easier but that is very exciting moving forward.”

