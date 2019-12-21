Packers Swipe Tackle From Saints’ Practice Squad

PackersMaven
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers plucked offensive tackle John Leglue off the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad and placed Yosh Nijman on injured reserve with an elbow injury on Saturday.

Nijman, an ultra-athletic undrafted rookie offensive tackle, was added to the injury report on Friday and his left arm was in a sling in the locker room on Saturday.

Like Nijman, Leglue is an undrafted rookie. Leglue (6-6, 301) started 38 games at Tulane. He signed with Denver after the draft but was released at the end of training camp. The native of Alexandria, La., joined the Saints’ practice squad just before the start of the season. In college, his starts came at right tackle (15), right guard (13), center (nine) and left tackle (one). He’s also got long-snapping experience.

Leglue is the first person from Holy Savior Menard High School to make it to the NFL. The school has an enrollment of 453 students in grades seven through 12. The school’s motto is “Be the One” – a favorite saying of Mother Teresa.

“It’s definitely a dream,” Leglue told Nola.com in September. “I’m just thankful to be here, coming from a small town and a small school like that. Coming out of high school, nobody really respected the game I was playing because I was playing a lot of people a lot smaller than me.”

It’s an interesting signing from Green Bay’s perspective. Because he spent training camp with the Broncos, he should have at least some familiarity with Green Bay’s scheme. Joining the Packers now will give him at least a few weeks head-start on getting ready to compete for a roster spot in 2020. And, of course, there’s the possibility the Packers and Saints could collide in the playoffs.

Barring an avalanche of injuries, the Packers won’t need Leglue for this season. They have veteran Jared Veldheer and second-year player Alex Light backing up starters David Bakhtiari and Bryan Bulaga. 

Leglue was not invited to the Scouting Combine. At pro day, his arms measured 34 1/8 inches. He ran his 40 in 5.38 seconds and put up 17 reps on the 225-pound bench press.

