NFL.com Seven-Round Mock: First-Round Upset for Packers

An offensive tackle frequently mocked to the Packers in the second round goes to the Packers at No. 28 in Chad Reuter's latest mock draft.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In his seven-round mock draft for NFL.com, Chad Reuter gave the Green Bay Packers a popular offensive tackle prospect at a unique draft spot.

First, at No. 22, Reuter went with Ohio State receiver Chris Olave with the pick obtained in the Davante Adams trade. Reuter went with Olave ahead of George Pickens, Treylon Burks and Jahan Dotson.

“Signing Sammy Watkins has no effect on Green Bay's draft plans,” Reuter wrote. “Olave is a smooth receiver, gliding through his routes and possessing the speed to cover yardage after the catch. He played four years at Ohio State, which means he's polished enough to be a good target for Aaron Rodgers right out of the chute.”

Now, the curveball. Washington State offensive tackle Abraham Lucas has been a frequent second-round pick in mock drafts. Reuter, however, sent Lucas to Green Bay at No. 28. He selected Lucas ahead of Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann and Tulsa’s Tyler Smith.

“Green Bay has a hole to fill at right tackle, and Lucas' sturdy pass protection and excellent Combine performance may be tough to ignore,” Reuter wrote. “There are always concerns about Air Raid tackles coming into the league, but I'm a big proponent of scouting the player, not the scheme. Lucas rarely was beat in pass pro and has the bulk to be an effective run blocker with more reps.”

Day 2 was spent bolstering the defense with an outside linebacker, defensive lineman and inside linebacker. The first of those second-round choices was used on Michigan edge David Ojabo, who would have been a slam-dunk first-round pick if not for a torn Achilles that will keep him on the sideline for most, if not all, of his rookie season.

The fourth round started with yet another defender, a lightning-fast cornerback, before it was back to the offense with Georgia lineman Jamaree Salyer. He played left tackle for the Bulldogs but will move to guard for Green Bay.

After a fifth-round safety, Reuter closed the mock with the three seventh-round picks: linebacker, receiver and defensive tackle. The receiver is one of our hidden gems, Appalachian State receiver Jalen Virgil. (Mocked here.) He’s bigger than most of the pure speed guys in the draft and was an electric kickoff returner.