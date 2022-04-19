Draft Countdown Seven-Round Mock: Packers Bullish on Bulldogs

GREEN BAY, Wis. –In a seven-round mock draft for Draft Countdown, two players who had the “G” on their helmet in college will wear the “G” on their helmet in the NFL.

In Shane Hallam’s latest mock draft, the Green Bay Packers wound up with Georgia Bulldogs stars Devonte Wyatt at No. 22 and George Pickens at No. 28.

A defensive lineman, Wyatt had 2.5 sacks, seven tackles for losses and two forced fumbles in 2021 as a member of Georgia’s star-studded defense. Combined with an excellent postseason, which included a strong Senior Bowl and a 4.77 time in the 40-yard dash at 304 pounds, Wyatt is one of the best defensive prospects in the draft.

A receiver, Pickens has slid a bit under the radar because of a torn ACL that sidelined him for most of the 2021 season. He returned late in the season, though, and should be 100 percent for his professional career. In three seasons, he caught 90 passes, scored 14 touchdowns and dropped two passes.

Moreover, as noted by PFF’s Sam Monson, Pickens “brings a nasty attitude to run blocking, with a highlight reel of de-cleating defensive backs and putting them on their backside on plays where most receivers just go through the motions. Pickens wants to compete physically, even on plays where his role is expected to be minimal, and that carries over into other areas of his game.

“USC’s Drake London is getting all of the discussion when it comes to contested catches, and he’s incredible in that area, but Pickens is pretty spectacular in his own right. He has caught 68.8% of his contested targets since the start of 2020, a higher number than London over the same time span (58.3%) and more than the 65.4% London posted in his phenomenal 2021 season before injury shut him down.”

In the second round, the Packers grabbed another receiver and an outside linebacker. In the third round, the Packers selected tight end Jelani Woods.

Big and surprisingly athletic, Woods had five drops (10.2 percent), two receptions on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield and averaged 5.3 YAC per catch, according to Pro Football Focus. With his power, he ranked first in the draft class with 11 missed tackles. According to Sports Info Solutions, he ranked 11th with 1.9 yards per pass route, 10th with 8.5 yards per target and seventh in run blocking in its total-points metric.

Channeling his inner Brian Gutekunst, Hallam used both fourth-round picks on offensive linemen. A safety, defensive lineman, running back and a linebacker/safety who visited on Monday round out the draft.

