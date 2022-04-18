Pro Football Network Three-Round Mock Offers Dilemma for Packers

The Packers need a receiver, but what if there is a really good option at another position of need available at No. 22?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – A three-round mock draft by Pro Football Network’s Dalton Miller offered an interesting dilemma for the Green Bay Packers.

With receivers Jameson Williams, Drake London and Chris Olave off the board in the teens, the Packers had two high-quality choices at No. 22 overall: Arkansas’ Treylon Burks to provide a badly needed receiver or Northern Iowa’s Trevor Penning to be a Day 1 starter at right tackle.

Take Burks, and the Packers can fill another need at No. 28. Take Penning, and the Packers can circle back to receiver.

Ultimately, Miller grabbed Burks at No. 22.

“The Green Bay Packers already needed help at wide receiver, and then they lost Davante Adams in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders,” Miller wrote. “Treylon Burks must arrive in Green Bay as a ready-made WR1, at least in his ability to eat a massive amount of targets. He’s not Adams in any way, shape, or form, but he helps Green Bay infuse some talent in an underwhelming unit.”

At No. 28, Miller filled another of the big needs with Purdue edge defender George Karlaftis.

The alternative would have been to take Penning at No. 22 and grab a receiver – Georgia’s George Pickens and Penn State’s Jahan Dotson were on the board – with the second of the first-round choices.

With the Day 2 picks, Green Bay wound up with a pair of high-caliber defenders – a linebacker and a defensive tackle – in the second round and a standout tight end in the third round.