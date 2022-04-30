Packers Take Wake Forest OL Zach Tom in Fourth Round of NFL Draft

Zach Tom was a second-team All-American left tackle at Wake Forest in 2021. As a center in 2019, he did not allow any sacks.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Versatility is the hallmark of the Green Bay Packers’ offensive linemen. In the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Packers selected Wake Forest’s Zach Tom.

Tom started seasons at center and left tackle. There’s no doubt he can play guard. That do-it-all skill-set is a big deal on gamedays. The Packers lost two versatile linemen this offseason, with the release of tackle/guard Billy Turner and the free-agent departure of center/guard Lucas Patrick.

Here’s the story on Tom.

Measureables: 6-4 1/4, 304. 33 1/4 arms. 4.94 40, 4.47 shuttle, 24 bench.

Analytical stats: Tom started at center in 2019 and at left tackle the last two seasons. He was a second-team All-American in 2021 and won the Jim Tatum Award, which goes to the ACC’s top senior player. According to PFF, he allowed zero sacks during his one season at center. As a senior, he yielded three sacks and 13 total pressures.

Of 24 offensive tackle prospects ranked by Sports Info Solutions, he ranked at or near the top of the class in blown-block percentage on runs and passes. On the other hand, the Demon Deacons ran behind him 24 percent of the time (ranked 21st) and bounced those runs to another gap 36 percent of the time (worst in the class). Backs gained 2.4 yards before contact, which tied for 16th.

Personal touch: Tom’s older brother, Cameron, was a four-year starter on the Southern Miss offensive line. He’s played in 13 games since entering the NFL in 2017, including one game for Miami last season. In August 2018, both players played in New Orleans on a Thursday night: Zach for Wake Forest against Tulane and Cameron for the Saints in a preseason game against the Rams.

"They always got good grades and did well in school," their mom told NOLA.com. "We thought they would just graduate (from high school) and go to LSU on TOPS (scholarship program). Then the college coaches started calling, and we thought, 'This is real now.'"

Their father is from Nigeria. "The small towns in Africa have no electricity, much less TVs and computers," he said. "And that would have been my life if I hadn't gone out. My original goal was to go back to the village and teach elementary school. My original goal was to go back to the village and teach elementary school. When I was finishing high school, if I had stayed back that's probably what I'd be doing."

NFL Draft Bible Scouting Report: Tom has long legs and an athletically built frame. Looks more like a “beefed up tight end” than offensive linemen. Impressive kick slide as he has smooth hips and quick feet, allowing him to get set quickly. His agility frequently shows as he can down-block then turn and pick up delayed or re-tracing defenders. Rarely oversets but has the ability to get inside due to his sharp short-area quickness.

When placed among offensive tackles, Tom’s Relative Athletic Score was 9.59. That means the Packers drafted yet another elite athlete for his position.

