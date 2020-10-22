GREEN BAY, Wis. – There were no positive changes to the Green Bay Packers’ injury report on Thursday.

Not only were left tackle David Bakhtiari, safety Darnell Savage and tight end Robert Tonyan not practicing on Thursday, but center Corey Linsley was added to the injury report (back). He was limited participation.

Bakhtiari, a four-time All-Pro, is obviously the name to watch this week. He dropped out of last week’s game at Tampa Bay in the third quarter. He hasn’t practiced this week. The team finished the game with Rick Wagner at left tackle but could use right tackle Billy Turner or left guard Elgton Jenkins if Bakhtiari can’t play.

“I think we’re going to evaluate every avenue,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “Certainly, we hope David can make it back. I know he’s doing everything in his power, but if he can’t, he can’t. And we’ll have a plan for that.”

Jenkins, mostly a center at Mississippi State, started at right tackle for the Week 1 game at Minnesota and played well there until an injury to veteran guard Lane Taylor sent him back to his customary spot at left guard.

Of his 34 starts in college, five came at left tackle – two as a redshirt freshman in 2015 and three more as a sophomore in 2016.

“I think that was the idea in terms of Gutey (general manager Brian Gutekunst) and his staff, and then (quarterbacks coach Luke) Getsy was there with him at Mississippi State” as offensive coordinator, LaFleur said. “Our guys knew that he had that ability to play multiple spots. I think the thing about him is just in the draft process, you’re always trying to hit home runs and I think we did that with him. I think he’s a really good player and he’s still young and he’s getting better and better and better.”

Meanwhile, rookie linebacker Kamal Martin practiced again. He remains on injured reserve but could be activated to the roster this week.

“We’d like to have him back in the lineup,” LaFleur said in part of the accompanying video.

For the Texans, star defensive lineman J.J. Watt was removed from the injury report after not practicing on Wednesday.

Packers Injury Report

Did Not Participate: LT David Bakhtiari (chest), RB Tyler Ervin (wrist), DT Tyler Lancaster (shoulder), TE Marcedes Lewis (knee), S Darnell Savage (quad), TE Robert Tonyan (ankle).

Limited: ILB Krys Barnes (shoulder/calf), C Corey Linsley (back), OLB Rashan Gary (ankle), CB Kevin King (quad), TE Marcedes Lewis (knee), OLB Preston Smith (shoulder), OLB Za’Darius Smith (ankle), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee).

Full: CB Jaire Alexander (hand/knee).

Texans Injury Report

Did Not Participate: TE Jordan Akins (ankle/concussion).

Limited: ILB Dylan Cole (knee), CB Keion Crossen (foot), RB Buddy Howell (hamstring), ILB Peter Kalambayi (hamstring), G Senio Kelemete (knee), LT Laremy Tunsil (shoulder).

Full: S Justin Reid (shoulder).