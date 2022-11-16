Packers-Titans Final Injury Report: Bakhtiari, Jenkins Questionable

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Two vital cogs on the Green Bay Packers’ offensive line, left tackle David Bakhtiari and left guard Elgton Jenkins, are questionable for Thursday night’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

The Packers didn’t practice this week. Even if they had, Bakhtiari and Jenkins would not have due to their knee issues. They played all 64 snaps in Sunday’s victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Taking the cautious approach with two key players, coach Matt LaFleur will count on them being ready to go based on their wealth of experience.

Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell will miss a third consecutive game with a knee injury and receiver Romeo Doubs will miss a second consecutive game with an ankle injury sustained on the first play at Detroit. Backup cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles is doubtful.

Without Campbell, the Packers could go the route they went at Detroit, with a rotation of Krys Barnes and Isaiah McDuffie playing alongside Quay Walker. Barnes missed the Dallas game with a concussion but is ready to go.

“I thought Isaiah played his tail off yesterday,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said on Monday. “Statistically, he had a bunch of tackles.”

Receiver Randall Cobb remains on injured reserve but the team can activate him up until 3 p.m. Thursday. There is an open roster spot.

Said LaFleur on Tuesday: “We’re going to go out there tomorrow and we’ll have a little bit of individual and move him around a little bit and we’ll kind of see where we’re at.”

The Titans ruled out five players, including starting center Ben Jones (concussion), starting outside linebacker Bud Dupree (hip) and starting safety Amani Hooker.

Kicker Randy Bullock is out, too; Josh Lambo was promoted from the practice squad to kick at Lambeau Field. That’s in addition to 14 players on injured reserve, a list that includes offensive tackle Taylor Lewan, outside linebacker Harold Landry and inside linebacker Zach Cunningham.

Cornerback Elijah Molden and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons are questionable. Simmons would not have practiced on Wednesday after being limited Tuesday.

Packers-Titans Injury Report

Packers

Out: LB De’Vondre Campbell (knee), WR Romeo Doubs (ankle).

Doubtful: CB Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle).

Questionable: LT David Bakhtiari (knee), LG Elgton Jenkins (knee).

Titans

Out: K Randy Bullock (calf), OLB Bud Dupree (hip), S Amani Hooker (shoulder), DB Lonnie Johnson (hamstring), C Ben Jones (concussion).

Questionable: DB Elijah Molden (groin), DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle).

