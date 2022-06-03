Packers to Super Bowl and More in SI’s 100 Bold Predictions for NFL Season

The start of the Green Bay Packers' season is exactly 100 days away. SI.com's Conor Orr gets you ready with 100 fearless predictions.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers, along with most of the teams, will kick off the 2022 NFL season on Sunday, Sept. 11. That’s exactly 100 days.

To mark the occasion, Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr crafted a list of 100 “bold predictions” for the upcoming season.

Batting leadoff is Orr’s Super Bowl prediction: Buffalo Bills vs. Packers.

“Buffalo is among the most well coached and complete teams in football,” Orr wrote. “While there is an obvious concern with both of these teams losing their offensive coordinators in 2021 to the head coaching circuit (the Packers’ Nathaniel Hackett is in Denver, while Brian Daboll left the Bills to become the head coach of the Giants), both teams, assuming they stay healthy, went above and beyond this offseason solidifying remaining needs.”

Why might the Packers finally get back to the Super Bowl? Partially because of a defense that could be among the best in the NFL in stopping the run.

“Last year, Green Bay gave up nearly five yards per carry, among the worst in football,” Orr wrote. “Thanks to the additions of LB Quay Walker and DE Devonte Wyatt, we could see them improving their 4.7 yards per carry allowed average to something much closer to four yards per carry.”

