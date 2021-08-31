Packers Trade for Punter Corey Bojorquez

The left-footed punter had a strong season last year for the Buffalo Bills and was the best punter in the preseason this summer with the Rams.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Maybe Corey Bojorquez will be the answer to the Green Bay Packers' punting prayers.

The Packers acquired Bojorquez from the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The Packers drafted JK Scott with a fifth-round pick in 2018. That hefty investment didn’t pay off, with Scott ranking toward the bottom of the league in net average in each of his three seasons. So, the Packers are investing in the position again, though the cost isn’t nearly as high. According to The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue, the Packers are sending a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Rams for Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round pick.

The deal is not official and might not immediately impact the 53-man roster that was selected on Tuesday.

Bojorquez, an undrafted free agent in 2018, spent the previous three seasons with the Buffalo Bills. A left-footed punter, he signed with the Rams in April.

Blocked from a roster spot by longtime standout Johnny Hekker, Bojorquez had a superb preseason. He punted seven times with a 51.9-yard average. Ultimately, the only thing that matters is net average – the flipping of field position. Well, Bojorquez’s net average also was 51.9 yards. He had a long of 70 and placed the opponent inside its 20-yard line four times. Only one of his punts was returned – and that went for 0 yards. Three of his kicks went out of bounds and he averaged 4.81 seconds of hangtime, according to Pro Football Focus.

In all, 33 punters had at least six kicks in the preseason. The tale of the tape:

Net average: Bojorquez, 1st (51.9); Scott, 27th (40.0)

Percentage of punts return: Bojorquez, 1st (14.3); Scott, 13th (50.0)

Hang time: Bojorquez, 1st (4.81); Scott, 6th (4.55).

Bojorquez’s 70-yarder vs. Denver in the preseason finale was the second-longest punt of the preseason.

“It is very clear that you have two starting punters on our roster — and it’s that positive thing for us,” Rams coach Sean McVay said after the Denver game. “And so we’ll see what that looks like as we move forward.”

While that game was not enough to knock off Hekker, it was enough to get him a new job in Green Bay.

“We all knew he could punt. We see him in practice, and it’s ‘Oh my goodness,’” Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins said. “He came out tonight and did his thing.”

Scott started training camp being challenged by Ryan Winslow. Winslow didn’t last long, but special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton said Scott wasn’t in the clear.

“You’re always in a battle, whether it’s with another human being that’s currently in your building or with yourself,” Drayton said. “We’re constantly challenging our guys to get better each day. The battle is with the man in the mirror.”

Scott and long snapper Hunter Bradley made the initial 53-man roster. Bradley battled through another inconsistent training camp. Scott has consistently bailed out Bradley in that regard. So, while the Packers might have upgraded at punter, the change in holder is something to watch after veteran kicker Mason Crosby missed only two field-goal attempts the last two seasons.

While a junior at New Mexico, Bojorquez applied for and received online ordination from the Universal Life Church. If football doesn't work out, he'll join his father in being a mechanic rather than becoming a minister.

"Back in high school," he told The Athletic, "I was watching 'Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory.”' He’s a pro skater who used to have that reality TV show back in the day. His sister was getting married, so he thought it would be funny if he got ordained and did the wedding. I thought would be funny to get ordained and be Minister Bojorquez. Went online, found the Universal Life Church web site and got ordained."

