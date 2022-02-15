Packers Trade Up in Three-Round NFL.com Mock Draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. – There’s a lot of uncertainty for the Green Bay Packers as they enter the offseason, and that’s not just limited to the futures of quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver Davante Adams.

With the Packers sitting about $50 million over the salary cap, hard decisions await at outside linebacker. It’s hard to believe they’ll get rid of Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith, but desperate times could call for desperate measures. Moving on from both members of The Smith Bros., who have 2022 cap charges of $27.66 million and $19.72 million, respectively, would take care of almost $28 million of the deficit.

If that’s the way general manager Brian Gutekunst goes, outside linebacker quickly would become the team’s biggest offseason need. Taking care of that, NFL.com’s Chad Reuter selected Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson II in the first round of his three-round mock draft. To get him, Reuter had the Packers giving up both of their fourth-round picks to move up from No. 28 to No. 21.

In his one and only season at FSU, Johnson was named the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year following a season of 12 sacks, 18 tackles for losses and two forced fumbles. He led all Power-5 defensive linemen with 70 tackles and he paced the ACC in sacks and TFLs.

"When you get a guy like that, production skyrockets," FSU defensive ends coach John Papuchis said. "Sometimes people thing playing hard should just be how it is -- and it should be -- but it's also a skill. To relentlessly chase the ball. And he has that innate ability to relentlessly chase the ball. And he's very talented.

"So when you couple those two things together, that's what leads to the great production."

Johnson spent the 2020 season at Georgia. He was forced to start his career at Independence Community College in Kansas because he had a 1.9 grade-point average in high school and was deemed the No. 2,089 recruit in the nation.

“The (emotional moments) were pretty frequent,” Johnson told Macon.com. “I just arrived in the middle-of-nowhere Kansas and I didn’t know if I’d ever play football at the big stage. I was broken down, rebuilt and found out who I really am.”

The Packers took a SEC linebacker in the second round and a towering, small-school receiver in the third round.