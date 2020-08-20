SI.com
Packers Training Camp Highlights: Practice 4

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Without any preseason games, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur will take his team into Lambeau Field for Thursday’s practice.

“It’s going to be a typical practice,” LaFleur said after Wednesday’s practice, the fourth of training camp. “Just want to put them in the environment that these guys are going to have to get accustomed to pretty quickly here in a few weeks in terms of playing with no fans. So, thought it would be a good opportunity. We’re going to do this two other times just to get our guys acclimated to that setting.”

The lack of fans will be a blow to the defense, which not only feeds off the energy of 78,000-plus supporters but gets the added advantage of the offense’s communication problems.

“It’s our first time being in Lambeau in a long time,” defensive lineman Dean Lowry said. “I think just getting used to the field, getting used to the environment, and also getting used to not having fans. The big thing there is communication, just making sure we’re being smart about what we’re doing, making sure we’re getting our calls in. It is different. The main thing also we’re focusing on is bringing our own energy and juice to practice and to games. That’s a big part of our focus during training camp.”

Injury Report

Missed practice: OLB Za’Darius Smith, DT Montravius Adams (toe).

Dropped out: None.

COVID-19: None.

PUP: LB Curtis Bolton (knee), OLB Greg Roberts, OT Yosh Nijman (elbow).

NFI: RB Patrick Taylor (foot), G Simon Stepaniak (knee).

Returned: C Corey Linsley (precautionary), LS Hunter Bradley (COVID), LT David Bakhtiari (foot/ankle).

Bakhtiari did some individual drills but did not participate in team drills. WR Davante Adams dropped out briefly but was back for the low-stress jog-through that ended practice.

“I think any time, whether it’s Davante or any other player, you see a guy go down and certainly it leaves a bad taste in your mouth,” LaFleur said. “But, at the same time, you said it best, the show’s going to go on and it’s a next-man up mentality. Fortunately for us, he’s going to be just fine.”

Plays of the Day

On the first play of 11-on-11, quarterback Aaron Rodgers uncorked a deep pass to Adams. The ball was thrown a touch too far and safety Adrian Amos made a leaping interception. It was Amos’ second interception of camp. That was the play in which Adams appeared to turn an ankle.

“I’ve had a couple good balls thrown my way and I’ve just capitalized,” Amos said. “We’re just trying to sharpen up in the back end, and there’s an emphasis on getting turnovers, so I know coach always likes to say just catch the ones that come your way.”

Two players on the rise are outside linebacker Tim Williams and cornerback Josh Jackson. Williams stuffed running back Aaron Jones on one play and didn’t let running back AJ Dillon get around the corner on the next. He’s shown up every day of camp. Jackson wasn’t fooled by Tim Boyle’s play-action fake and broke up Boyle’s deep crossing route to Equanimeous St. Brown. He’s rebounded nicely after giving up a couple touchdowns on Day 1.

Links of the Day

– Robert Tonyan might have had a breakout season last year. With two catches of 20-plus yards in the first five games, he was providing the big-play element that Jimmy Graham was unable to deliver. However, an injury against Dallas ruined his season. He’s back and in fine form following an offseason of working out with All-Pro George Kittle.

– Jamaal Williams, who spent the offseason working out in Arizona to improve his receiving game, isn’t concerned about the second-round addition of AJ Dillon. “About the carries thing, shoot, it’s just fun,” said Williams, his “Joker” mask barely able to hide his smile. “We want to win a Super Bowl. We want that ring. It just gets me excited. It just gets me excited to play. I love football.”

– With Bradley off the COVID list, the Packers had to make some roster moves.

The Next Day

The Packers will practice inside Lambeau Field at 10:10 a.m. Thursday. That will conclude a stretch of four practices in four days.

Last Word of the Day

Williams can fill a notebook. This excellent quote didn’t find its way into the story mentioned above. “Honestly, I just play my game. I can't predict the future. I've loved every minute I've been here with the Packers. Shoot, it's been love, nothing since I've been here. Man, it's just great memories. But, at the same time, I'm just making sure I'm doing what I can to make myself a better player, a weapon and just a person you want on your team. I'm just doing what I can. I love being a Packer. I know being here, we’re about to get something popping. I know it's my last year, but these are the type of things that you want. You like these types of things to show what type of player you are. I think my life is an anime show, like I'm my own main character. You're always going to have trials and tribulations and stuff. These are just challenges and things you've just got to overcome. At the end of the day, don't have no regrets and just know you did your best and you go from there.”

