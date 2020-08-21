Packers Training Camp Highlights: Practice 5

GREEN BAY, Wis. – No roster spots were won or lost at Green Bay Packers training camp on Thursday at Lambeau Field, but Dexter Williams didn’t help his chances in a crowded backfield.

During a one-on-one pass protecting drill, Williams was beaten soundly twice by rookie inside linebacker Krys Barnes. The final rep of the drill went to Jamaal Williams, who easily beat Barnes. Those 10 seconds of training camp showed why Dexter Williams might be on the roster bubble and why Jamaal Williams is a dependable three-down back.

Green Bay’s running back group looks like a three-headed monster – and that could make Dexter Williams expendable. Aaron Jones, who is coming off a monster season, had a huge run around right end in which it looked like he was shot out of a cannon. Jamaal Williams is reliable in pass protection and slippery in the passing game. And if Dillon can improve his pass protection – he had a pair of losses to rookie linebacker Kamal Martin – he’ll be impossible to keep off the field.

Injury Report

Missed practice: WR Davante Adams (foot/ankle), S Adrian Amos (personal), OLB Za’Darius Smith (foot/ankle), DT Montravius Adams (toe).

Dropped out: RT Rick Wagner (unknown).

COVID-19: None.

PUP: LB Curtis Bolton (knee), OLB Greg Roberts, OT Yosh Nijman (elbow).

NFI: RB Patrick Taylor (foot), G Simon Stepaniak (knee).

Returned: TE Marcedes Lewis (rest).

Plays of the Day

With Amos out, Raven Greene stepped in at safety. More than just a box defender, he showed he could cover some ground. During a red-zone drill, he ranged from center field to tip a pass away from Jake Kumerow in the back of the end zone.

Dillon struck again. Streaking up the seam, he caught a deep pass from Tim Boyle, absorbed a hit from safety Will Redmond and kept on running. While he didn’t catch many passes at Boston College, three of his 13 grabs last season went for more than 30 yards.

In the first live punting of training camp, JK Scott averaged 47.9 yards with 4.54 seconds of hang time on 11 punts. His third punt was an absolute bomb, a 60-yarder with 5.10 seconds of hang time. He only had one poor punt, a kick toward the sideline that went only 30 yards but had excellent hang time.

Links of the Day

– Rookie quarterback Jordan Love’s first two-minute drill could hardly have started worse as he was sacked. However, he made three key throws to get the Packers into scoring position.

– Veteran guard Lane Taylor had to start from scratch physically after suffering a torn biceps last season. The injury cost him his job at left guard; now he’s competing at right guard.

–Dillon is more than massive legs. Turns out the big guy has darned good hands, too. I never want to be put in just a big-back box,” Dillon, the team’s second-round pick, said after practice. “I feel like I can help out the team any way. So, legs, arms, hands, whatever it may be, I’m trying to be complete in all aspects of my game. Catching passes [was] something I didn’t have the opportunity to do too much at BC. [It was] not necessarily lack of talent or anything like that, it was just what we ran.”

The Next Day

Thursday’s practice was the fourth in a row. The team will not practice on Friday but will get back to work at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Ray Nitschke Field.

Last Word of the Day

In the video below, here’s Gutekunst talking about signing defensive tackle Kenny Clark to a contract extension and his hope for retaining other players this season: