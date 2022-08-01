Packers Training Camp Injury Report: Practice 5

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are embarking on their most difficult stretch of training camp.

Beginning with Monday’s practice, the team will work five consecutive days. There’s work to be done to prepare for the regular season but, as always, there’s that delicate balance of getting the team mentally and physically prepared but still fresh for the games.

“That’s why I think we’ve got to be very careful about how hard we’re going each and every day,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Monday’s practice.

Monday’s practice will be a “little bit of a shorter practice,” LaFleur said. That will lead into Tuesday’s full-pads practice, the first of the summer. With the players’ legs and bodies in mind, Wednesday’s practice will be a closed-to-the-public job-through.

“Thursday, we’ll crank it back up again and then Friday is Family Night,” LaFleur said. “So, it is going to be a little bit of a grind on our guys, but that’s why it’s so important for these guys to take care of their bodies and do whatever they can, whether it’s the cold tubs, whether it’s getting massages and our guys. We’ve got a pretty good crew in terms of guys being responsible like that.”

Eight players missed practice on Saturday and they all will be out again on Monday, LaFleur said.