Skip to main content

Packers Training Camp Injury Report: Practice 6

With the Green Bay Packers practicing for the first time in full pads, these players did not practice on Tuesday at training camp.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are holding their first full-pads practice on Tuesday. It’s a necessary part of training camp to get ready for the regular season. It’s also the phase of training camp that puts players most at risk for injuries.

That’s the delicate balance for any coach, including Matt LaFleur. Blocking and tackling is critical to winning games. Having key players healthy and available also is critical to winning games.

There will be no live tackling on Tuesday, though there could be some for Friday’s Family Night. Defenders are supposed to hit – “thud,” in coaching lingo – ball-carriers but not take them to the ground.

“I always want them to cut it loose but we always emphasize team-first, trying to stay up,” LaFleur said before practice. “Everything’s ‘thud.’ Unless we’re going to the ground, everything’s ‘thud.’ We talk about being a great teammate, no cheap shots, no side shots.

“You never want to put your teammate, a guy that’s in a defenseless position, at jeopardy. It not only put him at jeopardy but it typically will put somebody else … If a guy’s not looking and he gets launched into somebody’s legs, it can have a compound effect. That’s something that we constantly show to our team – when we’re doing it right, when we’re not doing it right. I think that’s part of the process that you go through in learning how to be a pro and learning how to practice.”

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Tuesday’s Packers Injury Report

Returned to practice: None.

New Injuries: C Cole Schneider (ankle), TE Marcedes Lewis (vet rest).

Old injuries: WR Malik Taylor (shoulder).

Non-Football Injury List: CB Keisean Nixon (groin).

Physically unable to perform list: K Mason Crosby (knee), WR Christian Watson (knee), RB Kylin Hill (knee), LT David Bakhtiari (knee), OL Elgton Jenkins (knee), TE Robert Tonyan (knee).

In This Article (1)

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

IMG_5592
News

Packers Training Camp Injury Report: Practice 6

By Bill Huber28 seconds ago
USATSI_18802479
News

Packers Two-Deep Depth Chart Through Week 1 of Training Camp

By Bill Huber48 minutes ago
USATSI_18802504
News

Packers Training Camp Progress Report: Rookies

By Bill Huber3 hours ago
USATSI_16553268
News

With Interception, Scott Makes Play at No. 3 Safety Job

By Bill Huber14 hours ago
USATSI_18802721
News

Highlights From Practice 5 of Packers Training Camp

By Bill Huber18 hours ago
USATSI_18800640
News

Packers Training Camp Injury Report: Practice 5

By Bill Huber23 hours ago
USATSI_17478400
News

Lazard’s Goal? ‘I Want To Be the Best’

By Bill HuberAug 1, 2022 9:40 AM EDT
USATSI_18763103
News

Packers Training Camp Power Rankings 1.0

By Bill HuberJul 31, 2022 9:26 PM EDT
USATSI_16517475
News

Packers Update 2022 Training Camp Schedule

By Bill HuberJul 31, 2022 6:04 PM EDT