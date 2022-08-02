Packers Training Camp Injury Report: Practice 6

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are holding their first full-pads practice on Tuesday. It’s a necessary part of training camp to get ready for the regular season. It’s also the phase of training camp that puts players most at risk for injuries.

That’s the delicate balance for any coach, including Matt LaFleur. Blocking and tackling is critical to winning games. Having key players healthy and available also is critical to winning games.

There will be no live tackling on Tuesday, though there could be some for Friday’s Family Night. Defenders are supposed to hit – “thud,” in coaching lingo – ball-carriers but not take them to the ground.

“I always want them to cut it loose but we always emphasize team-first, trying to stay up,” LaFleur said before practice. “Everything’s ‘thud.’ Unless we’re going to the ground, everything’s ‘thud.’ We talk about being a great teammate, no cheap shots, no side shots.

“You never want to put your teammate, a guy that’s in a defenseless position, at jeopardy. It not only put him at jeopardy but it typically will put somebody else … If a guy’s not looking and he gets launched into somebody’s legs, it can have a compound effect. That’s something that we constantly show to our team – when we’re doing it right, when we’re not doing it right. I think that’s part of the process that you go through in learning how to be a pro and learning how to practice.”

Tuesday’s Packers Injury Report

Returned to practice: None.

New Injuries: C Cole Schneider (ankle), TE Marcedes Lewis (vet rest).

Old injuries: WR Malik Taylor (shoulder).

Non-Football Injury List: CB Keisean Nixon (groin).

Physically unable to perform list: K Mason Crosby (knee), WR Christian Watson (knee), RB Kylin Hill (knee), LT David Bakhtiari (knee), OL Elgton Jenkins (knee), TE Robert Tonyan (knee).

