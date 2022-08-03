Packers Training Camp Injury Report: Practice 7

GREEN BAY, Wis. – General manager Brian Gutekunst knows the Green Bay Packers have to start the season a lot sharper than they did in last year’s opener against the Saints.

At the same time, Gutekunst knows that the best teams are the healthiest teams. And every day on the practice field brings potential peril to a talented roster.

“I’ve got a lot of Ted Thompson in me,” Gutekunst said before Wednesday’s practice. “I’m seeing some of these guys out there who are really eager and playing really well right now and you want to bubble wrap them until September and stock them away and we’ll let a bunch of these other guys get some more opportunities because we know what some of these guys can do.

"At the same time, I think you really need this time to come together as a team, as a unit. The timing on offense and defense and all the different things for us to come out of the gates with a good start is important. There’s some veteran players that look really good right now.

Staying healthy shouldn’t be an issue on Wednesday. The Packers are in the midst of a stretch of five consecutive days of practice. On Tuesday, the first full-pads practice of the summer was the longest and most competitive of camp. So, coach Matt LaFleur will lead a short, low-tempo practice on Wednesday to set the stage for another padded practice on Thursday and Family Night on Friday.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander was feeling “a little tight” on Tuesday so was limited to individual drills for precautionary reasons, LaFleur said. He is doing individual and the half-speed team drills at the start of practice.

Packers Wednesday Injury Report

Returned to practice: TE Marcedes Lewis (rest).

New Injuries: RB Patrick Taylor (groin), WR Osirus Mitchell (quad).

Old injuries: C Cole Schneider (ankle), WR Malik Taylor (shoulder).

Non-Football Injury List: CB Keisean Nixon (groin).

Physically unable to perform list: K Mason Crosby (knee), WR Christian Watson (knee), RB Kylin Hill (knee), LT David Bakhtiari (knee), OL Elgton Jenkins (knee), TE Robert Tonyan (knee).

Green Bay Packers Training Camp Hot Reads

Romeo Doubs Delivers More Big Plays

Highlights from Practice 6

Jordan Love Delivers Under Pressure

Zach Tom Gets Shot at Right Tackle

Unofficial Two-Deep Depth Chart

Packers Rookies Progress Report