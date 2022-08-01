Packers Training Camp Power Rankings 1.0

Douglas’ story is legendary by now. After not intercepting a single pass in 2019 and 2020, he tied for fourth in the NFL with five picks in just 12 games last season. Is Douglas a one-year wonder, or did he really find himself working alongside defensive backs coach Jerry Gray? Based on the first four practices, it’s the latter. The football just finds some players. Charles Woodson and Casey Hayward were two such DBs. So is Douglas, who will man the slot this season.

“Coach said the other day, ‘Whatever you did last year don’t matter. No one cares about it. It’s wiped out,” Douglas said. “Now I start a new slate. Now I’m coming in, different position, still got to prove myself, still got to gain that trust from my teammates that they like me in the slot and like me to do all that type of work. Right now, that’s what I’m trying to do, build my teammates’ trust.”