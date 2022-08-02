Packers Training Camp Progress Report: Rookies
GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the receiver-needy Green Bay Packers, Romeo Doubs has stolen the show among this year’s class of rookies.
From showing veteran savvy on a big-time touchdown catch against Eric Stokes to an impressive, field-position-saving catch on a punt, the fourth-round pick has shown a lot of poise and promise through the first week of training camp.
“I think the biggest piece is just ability to go get the ball when it’s just thrown up and it’s between him and the DB to go up and make a play,” said veteran receiver Randall Cobb, who’s seen a lot of receivers come and go during his two stints with the Packers. “That’s one thing you can’t coach. You can’t really teach that; you either have it or you don’t, and he has it. That’s special.
“That’s just a piece, though. There’s a lot that goes into making this team and being on this field and making an impact, but he has the tools and it’s just on himself and on me and our receiver group to continue to mold him and build him and help him realize what he has. I’ve been very impressed with him.”
Doubs was one of 11 players selected by the Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Here’s an early progress report.
Round 1: No. 22 – Quay Walker, ILB, Georgia
Quay Walker split time with Krys Barnes with the No. 1 defense during the offseason program. Since the start of camp, it’s been all Walker, all the time as the promising sidekick to All-Pro De’Vondre Campbell. Clearly, the Packers have huge expectations for what Walker could bring to the defense. As a potential-packed three-down tandem, the Packers haven’t run a single snap of dime defense (one linebacker, six defensive backs) during camp. They ran dime 24 percent of the time last season, according to Sports Info Solutions.
Round 1: No. 28 – Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
When coach Matt LaFleur splits his team into two groups, with starters and key backups on one side of the field and everybody else on the other side, Wyatt has been with the “others.” Some of that is due to playing in what looks like a loaded position group. Kenny Clark, Jarran Reed and Dean Lowry are the starters and TJ Slaton looks primed for a Year 2 jump. That being said, Wyatt showed his explosiveness during the one-on-one pass-rushing drill but didn’t do a thing during team drills.
Round 2: No. 34 – Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State
With size and speed, Watson was The Great Hope to be an instant contributor for an offense in transition following the offseason trade of Davante Adams. Instead, Watson had knee surgery after the offseason program. He hasn’t practiced during training camp and, while the procedure was deemed minor, he doesn’t appear to be close to making his debut.
Said coach Matt LaFleur: “It’s tough because there’s nothing like getting those real live reps, even if it’s in a walk-through situation, just some of the subtleties that our quarterbacks can do at the line of scrimmage to maybe change a play or tweak a play. When you’re not out there doing it, it is an adjustment.”
Round 3: No. 92 – Sean Rhyan, G/T, UCLA
A three-year starting left tackle in college, Rhyan played right guard and right tackle during the offseason practices but has been locked in at right guard during training camp. He has not been given any first-team reps – he’s played practically every snap with the No. 2s and even some with the No. 3s for extra work – but it’s easy to see him pushing Jake Hanson for the starting job if last year’s starter, Royce Newman, is forced to bounce out to right tackle.
Round 4: No. 132 – Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada
Doubs has been sensational in earning some first-team snaps. Having caught a lot of passes and scored a lot of touchdowns in college, Doubs has taken a been-there-done-that approach to his early success. From that perspective, he fits right in with a no-nonsense group of receivers. “I try to show them, because I’m not a huge talker. I just try to make sure that I’m there for the team and do whatever is best for the team, to the best of my abilities.”
Round 4: No. 140 – Zach Tom, OL, Wake Forest
In college, Tom was a season-long starter at center as a sophomore and left tackle as a junior and senior. Through five practices, he has been the No. 1 left tackle some days and the No. 2 left tackle the other days. He was back at center for some reps on Monday. “I know it’s a different game, but he’s done it in college, and he’s got the athleticism and he’s got great technique, he really does,” LaFleur said of Tom as a left tackle. “For what he lacks maybe in sheer size, he can really sink his hips and anchor and does a great job with that.”
Round 5: No. 179 – Kingsley Enagbare, LB, South Carolina
The Packers released former Pro Bowler Za’Darius Smith during the offseason. The main addition was Enagbare, a productive pass rusher in the powerful SEC. The Packers badly need someone to step up behind starters Rashan Gary and Preston Smith. So far, Tipa Galeai and La’Darius Hamilton have been the No. 2 tandem and Enagbare and Jonathan Garvin have been the No. 3 duo. With the padded practices under way, perhaps his power will come to the forefront.
Round 7: No. 228 – Tariq Carpenter, S/LB, Georgia Tech
Big and fast, Carpenter was viewed as a potential safety/linebacker combo player, making him an option as a sixth defensive back. Instead, Carpenter is at the bottom of the safety depth chart. If he’s going to make the roster, he’ll have to start making some noise on special teams.
Round 7: No. 234 – Jonathan Ford, DT, Miami
On Green Bay’s loaded defensive line, Ford has had to settle for third-team reps. A massive man, position coach Jerry Montgomery will get a better gauge of Ford’s potential now that the pads are on. If the Packers keep six, like they did last year, he’s going to have to move ahead of Jack Heflin.
Round 7: No. 249 – Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State
A starting left tackle from the rugged Big Ten, Walker opened training camp on the sideline with a foot injury. He’s being brought back very slowly. What gives him a shot is the lack of depth at tackle with David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins on the comeback trail. It’s obviously early but, at this point, he’s a long shot.
Round 7: No. 258 – Samori Toure, WR, Nebraska
Coming out of the offseason, Rodgers said Toure’s “got a lot of stuff to him.” He’s off to a good start but he hasn’t made any headway in closing the gap with Juwann Winfree if that’s the battle for the last receiver spot on the roster.
Undrafted Free Agents
By the end of the rookie camp, the Packers had signed 15 college free agents. Four of them (cornerback Raleigh Texada, safety Tre Sterling, defensive tackle Hauati Pututau and offensive tackle Jahmir Johnson) were released before the first practice and another (linebacker Caliph Brice) was released after the first practice.
At least one undrafted rookie has made the opening 53-man roster each of the past 17 years. Of the 10 remain, who’s got the best shot of making it this year?
Coco (No. 56 in the photo) is atop the depth chart at long snapper and kicker Gabe Brkic could make it, too, if veteran Mason Crosby isn’t ready for Week 1. At running back, Tyler Goodson’s pass-catching skill is impressive and B.J. Baylor showed his power by blasting through the middle of the line on Monday, but they remain behind Patrick Taylor for No. 3. Receiver Danny Davis belongs but the odds are stacked against him from a numbers perspective.