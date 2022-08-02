Packers Training Camp Progress Report: Rookies

GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the receiver-needy Green Bay Packers, Romeo Doubs has stolen the show among this year’s class of rookies.

From showing veteran savvy on a big-time touchdown catch against Eric Stokes to an impressive, field-position-saving catch on a punt, the fourth-round pick has shown a lot of poise and promise through the first week of training camp.

“I think the biggest piece is just ability to go get the ball when it’s just thrown up and it’s between him and the DB to go up and make a play,” said veteran receiver Randall Cobb, who’s seen a lot of receivers come and go during his two stints with the Packers. “That’s one thing you can’t coach. You can’t really teach that; you either have it or you don’t, and he has it. That’s special.

“That’s just a piece, though. There’s a lot that goes into making this team and being on this field and making an impact, but he has the tools and it’s just on himself and on me and our receiver group to continue to mold him and build him and help him realize what he has. I’ve been very impressed with him.”

Doubs was one of 11 players selected by the Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Here’s an early progress report.