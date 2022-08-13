Packers Training Camp Rookie Progress Report 2.0

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With some wheeling and dealing, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst wound up with three of the first 34 picks of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Gutekunst wound up drafting 11 players. Eight of those players made their professional debuts in the preseason loss at the San Francisco 49ers. The outcome of the game, of course, is completely irrelevant. In the ultimate team sport, the only thing that matters are the individual evaluations.

“The difference between what you do out there on that practice field and then when the lights come on and there’s no coach behind you telling you what’s coming and being able to communicate and perform at the same time, I mean, that’s what this game is,” Gutekunst said this week. “The guys that make it in this league and play a long time at a high level, they’re able to handle that environment and those atmospheres. This will be the first and best test to really see these guys. Whether they have good performances or bad performances, it’s what they learn from that and how they carry it over to the two practices and the next game.”

So, how is Green Bay’s 21-man rookie class doing with one preseason game in the books, joint practices against the Saints coming up and the 53-man roster cut looming on Aug. 30? On the heels of our first Rookie Progress Report through the first week of training camp, here is a second look at Green Bay’s rookie class.