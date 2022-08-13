Packers Training Camp Rookie Progress Report 2.0
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With some wheeling and dealing, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst wound up with three of the first 34 picks of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Gutekunst wound up drafting 11 players. Eight of those players made their professional debuts in the preseason loss at the San Francisco 49ers. The outcome of the game, of course, is completely irrelevant. In the ultimate team sport, the only thing that matters are the individual evaluations.
“The difference between what you do out there on that practice field and then when the lights come on and there’s no coach behind you telling you what’s coming and being able to communicate and perform at the same time, I mean, that’s what this game is,” Gutekunst said this week. “The guys that make it in this league and play a long time at a high level, they’re able to handle that environment and those atmospheres. This will be the first and best test to really see these guys. Whether they have good performances or bad performances, it’s what they learn from that and how they carry it over to the two practices and the next game.”
So, how is Green Bay’s 21-man rookie class doing with one preseason game in the books, joint practices against the Saints coming up and the 53-man roster cut looming on Aug. 30? On the heels of our first Rookie Progress Report through the first week of training camp, here is a second look at Green Bay’s rookie class.
Round 1: No. 22 – Quay Walker, ILB, Georgia
Some first-round picks are pushed into the starting lineup because they’re first-round picks. Walker was elevated into the starting lineup from Day 1 of camp because he earned it. The Packers picked him with the hopes that he and All-Pro De’Vondre Campbell would provide a difference-making tandem. Nothing Walker has done has dampened those expectations.
While Walker was a nonfactor in 12 snaps on Friday night, one play earlier this week stood out. On Wednesday, Jordan Love needed an outlet receiver and found tight end Josiah Deguara alone in the flat. He had about 7 yards of separation on Walker. By the time Deguara caught the ball and turned upfield, Walker was there and limited the play to a gain of maybe a yard.
Round 1: No. 28 – Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
Wyatt has had a quiet training camp, though his potential “sack” of Jordan Love was one of the highlights of Family Night. With Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry, Jarran Reed and T.J. Slaton, the Packers have a formidable four-man group and can afford to be patient with Wyatt until the fastest 300-pounder at this year’s Scouting Combine can put it all together.
Wyatt did not play on Friday after being an evaluated for a concussion. He is not in the concussion protocol, though, and presumably will be good to go for the joint practices against the Saints.
Round 2: No. 34 – Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State
Watson has not practiced due to post-OTAs knee surgery. This week, he joined his fellow PUP listers doing some on-the-field rehab, a good sign that his comeback is progressing.
The Packers shipped two second-round picks to the Vikings to move up to select Watson in this year’s draft. Certainly, with his game-breaking skill-set, they’d love to see him on the field and contributing in the opener at Minnesota.
“That’s a challenge each and every day going out there and not getting the physical reps and trying to stay engaged mentally,” coach Matt LaFleur said this week. “But I think he’s done a really good job of staying on (receivers coach Jason) Vrable’s hip and asking questions all the time. Hopefully, once we get him out there, it’ll be a quicker transition for him.”
Round 3: No. 92 – Sean Rhyan, G, UCLA
Rhyan has been stationed at right guard throughout camp, getting just about all the second- and third-team reps to help get him ready. Thus far, he hasn’t joined the right-side battles that include Jake Hanson at right guard, Royce Newman at right guard and right tackle and Zack Tom at right tackle. His muscular lower half showed up with some quality run blocking against the Niners. He looks like a future starter, but how soon?
Round 4: No. 132 – Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada
No Packers rookie has received more hype than Doubs, and a lot of it is deserved. He’s made more big plays than any of the receivers, including a 33-yard touchdown on Friday, and should be a factor from the moment the regular season kicks off.
That said, he’s also dropped more passes during training camp than any of the receivers; granted, he’s had more opportunities. He had one awful drop on Friday and had a chance on the poorly thrown ball that was intercepted in the second quarter. He went 0-for-2 on contested-catch chances; that was not his strong suit at Nevada, either. Plus, his blocking wasn’t good enough. That could cost him snaps because that’s a skill that coach Matt LaFleur covets.
Doubs has a chance to be really good. Perhaps the game is just too fast for him at the moment. With the start of the regular season about four weeks away, there’s time to get that squared away. They’re going to need him.
Round 4: No. 140 – Zach Tom, OL, Wake Forest
The Packers this week appeared to pivot a bit to Jake Hanson at right guard, Royce Newman as the right tackle and Tom on the bench. It will be interesting to see if the rotation changes at all when the Packers return to work on Sunday. Tom was really good against the 49ers. To be sure, he was facing some lesser players but he displayed a well-rounded game. He’ll face much bigger challenges during the joint practices against the Saints this week.
“Big ups to our scouting department and getting him, especially when they got him,” said Elgton Jenkins, who has served as a mentor to Tom. “I definitely feel like he’s one of those guys that can do that [play all five offensive line positions] and succeed at a high level at playing any position he wants. Obviously, some positions are probably a little better than others, but with reps and technique, he can get it done.”
Ultimately, the question is what’s better for the team? Newman focusing on right guard, where he started 16 times as a rookie, and going with the rookie Tom at right tackle? Or making Hanson a first-time starter at right guard and pushing Newman out to right tackle?
Round 5: No. 179 – Kingsley Enagbare, LB, South Carolina
Against the 49ers, Enagbare had one sack, two quarterback hits and, according to Pro Football Focus, three pressures. Perhaps this is an exaggeration, but he might not have had three pressures combined at training camp.
With La’Darius Hamilton (groin) inactive and Tipa Galeai (shoulder) dropping out, Enagbare played 45 snaps. His game reps were much better than his practice reps, and that should bolster his chances of making the 53 and working his way into a role.
Round 7: No. 228 – Tariq Carpenter, S/LB, Georgia Tech
With his combination of size and speed, Carpenter is a potential-packed prospect. However, he had fallen to the bottom of the depth chart at safety and wasn’t a No. 1 on any of the units on special teams. Perhaps Friday’s performance will get him pointed in the right direction. While he gave up a couple short completions, his open-field tackling was excellent. Player who can tackle in the open field should be valuable contributors on special teams.
Round 7: No. 234 – Jonathan Ford, DT, Miami
In a stacked position group, Ford is battling Jack Heflin and Chris Slayton to be a potential sixth defensive lineman on the 53. He wasn’t as impactful as those more experienced players against the 49ers, but Ford contributed a couple assisted tackles in 31 defensive snaps.
Round 7: No. 249 – Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State
Walker missed the start of camp with a foot injury and hasn’t looked like a three-year Big Ten starter on the practice field. He was destroyed by La’Darius Hamilton at practice on Monday. Perhaps he's just not healthy enough to really compete. Walker was inactive on Friday night. He’s got time, but it’s going to be a long climb to win a spot on the 53.
Round 7: No. 258 – Samori Toure, WR, Nebraska
The Packers have an immediate need at receiver. They have a long-term need, too, with Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb entering their final season under contract. So, Toure has a shot. He hasn’t made as many plays as Doubs but he’s been a reliable, sure-handed contributor throughout camp, aside from the two-minute drill lateral that drew the ire of the coaches on Wednesday. He caught 3-of-4 passes for 42 yards against the 49ers.
The Best Undrafted Free Agents
Danny Davis (all photos by USA Today Sports Images)
By the end of the rookie camp, the Packers had signed 15 college free agents. Only 10 survived past the first day of training camp.
Of those 10, who has the best chance of continuing the team’s 17-year streak of at least one undrafted rookie making the opening 53-man roster?
One: Jack Coco is the only long snapper on the roster. That might not be the case for the rest of training camp but he’s No. 1 for now, which puts him in a good spot. There didn't appear to be any problems with his snaps on Friday.
Two: In the race to be the No. 3 running back, Patrick Taylor might be the more reliable player but Tyler Goodson’s explosiveness is unmatched.
Three: Offensive tackle Caleb Jones and receiver Danny Davis are long shots but they’re logical practice squad candidates who could be gameday elevations. Jones’ massive frame gets defenders moving where they don’t want to go. He delivered quality run blocking against the 49ers. Davis isn’t big and he isn’t especially athletic, but he gets open and catches the ball. Those skills were evident on his 33-yard touchdown, a high-quality play between Jordan Love and the former Wisconsin standout.