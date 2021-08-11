Receiver-Turned-Cornerback Gets Tryout with Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are working out receiver-turned-cornerback Dominique Martin, according to NFL writer Aaron Wilson.

Martin caught 35 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns during his first three seasons at Tarleton State, with 30 of those receptions coming as a junior. Before the 2016 season, he moved to cornerback for his senior campaign and was incredibly productive with five interceptions and 15 pass breakups.

“In spring ball, I was still at receiver, but (defensive coordinator Marcus Patton) kept telling me I looked like I could be a great corner,” Martin told The Flash Today in August 2016. “I never took him serious until the end of spring ball when he said he really did think I would be a natural at corner and asked me to at least think about it.”

Martin hadn’t played defense since his freshman year of high school.

“I thought about it over the summer, and it was tough because I’ve always been a receiver and that’s the position I love,” Martin added. “But in the end, I thought, if this is what will best help the team, it’s what I need to do.”

Martin, listed at 5-foot-10 by the school, went undrafted in 2017 and had a tryout with the Los Angeles Rams. In 2018, he played in Germany for the Cologne Crocodiles. In 2021, he played for The Spring League's Conquerers, where he was coached by Jerry Glanville. Most recently, he had a tryout with the New England Patriots.