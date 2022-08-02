Skip to main content

Packers Two-Deep Depth Chart Through Week 1 of Training Camp

Here is an unofficial Green Bay Packers depth chart through the first five practices of training camp.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The first five practices of training camp have gotten the Green Bay Packers ready for the defining part of the summer. On Tuesday, the team will go through its first full-pads practice of camp. Now is when those big battles of camp will start to crystallize.

Can this offensive lineman block that defensive tackle on a run to his hole? Can this running back handle that blitzing linebacker? Can this outside linebacker beat that offensive tackle to pressure the passer? Can this receiver beat that cornerback’s press coverage? Those questions only can be answered when the action is live (or mostly live).

“I think everything matters,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Tuesday’s practice. “Every time you go out there, you’ve got a purpose, an intent. That’s the only way you can improve. Everything up to this point matters. You’re constantly evaluating. Certainly, if you see improvement in certain individuals, you’re not going to hold what they did against them early on in camp. For these guys, every rep, every drill, everything we do out there matters.”

So, where do things stand heading into this critical phase? At some point before the Packers kick off the preseason at the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 12, they will produce an unofficial depth chart. Until then, this equally unofficial depth chart, based on who’s lining up where during the first week of training camp, will have to suffice. (Note: This does not include players who are out indefinitely with injuries, such as David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins and Robert Tonyan.)

First-Team Offense

USATSI_18802465

QB: Aaron Rodgers (pictured)

LT: Yosh Nijman

LG: Jon Runyan

C: Josh Myers

RG: Jake Hanson

RT: Royce Newman

TE (in-line): Marcedes Lewis

TE (move): Josiah Deguara

RB: Aaron Jones/AJ Dillon

WR: Allen Lazard

WR: Romeo Doubs/Juwann Winfree

WR (slot): Randall Cobb

Second-Team Offense

USATSI_18802472

QB: Jordan Love (pictured)

LT: Zach Tom

LG: Michal Menet

C: Jake Hanson

RG: Sean Rhyan

RT: Cole Van Lanen

TE (in-line): Tyler Davis

TE (move): Dominique Dafney

RB: Aaron Jones/AJ Dillon

WR: Juwann Winfree/Romeo Doubs

WR: Sammy Watkins (coming back from injury)

WR (slot): Amari Rodgers

First-Team Defense

USATSI_18753200

DT: Kenny Clark

DT: Jarran Reed

DT: Dean Lowry

OLB: Rashan Gary

OLB: Preston Smith

ILB: De’Vondre Campbell

ILB: Quay Walker

CB: Jaire Alexander (pictured)

CB: Eric Stokes

CB (slot): Rasul Douglas

S: Adrian Amos

S: Darnell Savage

Second-Team Defense

USATSI_18802497

DT: T.J. Slaton

DT: Devonte Wyatt

DT: Jonathan Ford

OLB: La’Darius Hamilton

OLB: Tipa Galeai

ILB: Krys Barnes

ILB: Isaiah McDuffie

CB: Rico Gafford (pictured)

CB: Kiondre Thomas

CB (slot): Shemar Jean-Charles

S: Shawn Davis

S: Vernon Scott

Special Teams

USATSI_18802502

K: Mason Crosby (injured), Gabe Brkic

P: Pat O’Donnell

LS: Jack Coco, Steven Wirtel

