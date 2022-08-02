Packers Two-Deep Depth Chart Through Week 1 of Training Camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The first five practices of training camp have gotten the Green Bay Packers ready for the defining part of the summer. On Tuesday, the team will go through its first full-pads practice of camp. Now is when those big battles of camp will start to crystallize.

Can this offensive lineman block that defensive tackle on a run to his hole? Can this running back handle that blitzing linebacker? Can this outside linebacker beat that offensive tackle to pressure the passer? Can this receiver beat that cornerback’s press coverage? Those questions only can be answered when the action is live (or mostly live).

“I think everything matters,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Tuesday’s practice. “Every time you go out there, you’ve got a purpose, an intent. That’s the only way you can improve. Everything up to this point matters. You’re constantly evaluating. Certainly, if you see improvement in certain individuals, you’re not going to hold what they did against them early on in camp. For these guys, every rep, every drill, everything we do out there matters.”

So, where do things stand heading into this critical phase? At some point before the Packers kick off the preseason at the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 12, they will produce an unofficial depth chart. Until then, this equally unofficial depth chart, based on who’s lining up where during the first week of training camp, will have to suffice. (Note: This does not include players who are out indefinitely with injuries, such as David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins and Robert Tonyan.)