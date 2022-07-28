Skip to main content

Packers Two-Deep Training Camp Depth Chart

Here is how the Green Bay Packers lined up for Practice 1 of training camp on Wednesday.
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Once upon a time, the Green Bay Packers would post an unofficial depth chart before the start of training camp. Not anymore.

So, here you go. This obviously is unofficial, too, and is based solely who was on the practice field for Wednesday’s first practice. Therefore, you won’t see left tackle David Bakhtiari, offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, tight end Robert Tonyan and kicker Mason Crosby listed as starters.

“Obviously, we have a number of guys” out with injuries, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said after practice. “I was looking over with Big Dog [Marcedes Lewis] during stretch and looking over at the injury line, there’s eight or nine guys we’re expecting to play big roles for us. It’s a little rare I think going into training camp to have that kind of injury issues, but it opens up some opportunities. We had different guys at different positions up front for us, but I thought a couple guys had really nice day”

General manager Brian Gutekunst likes his team’s depth, even though it appears lacking behind the top-shelf starters at outside linebacker, cornerback and safety.

“It doesn’t matter where your team is, you’re always obsessing over maybe bigger things and little things,” he said before the start of practice. “You’re always looking at, ‘How can we improve this? How can we improve that?’ I like our group but depth is a fragile thing. We’re going into Practice 1 and we’ve got a bunch of guys that are going to be sitting out. So, depth can change very quickly and we have to be prepared for that. Right now, looking at our 90-man roster, I really like our depth.”

Here are where players lined up with the first and second units on Wednesday.

First-Team Offense

USATSI_18753375_168388316_lowres

Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Jones chat during practice. (USA Today Sports)

QB: Aaron Rodgers

RB: Aaron Jones

WR: Allen Lazard, Juwann Winfree, Randall Cobb

TE: Tyler Davis, Marcedes Lewis, Josiah Deguara

LT: Yosh Nijman

LG: Jon Runyan

C: Josh Myers

RG: Jake Hanson

RT: Royce Newman

Second-Team Offense

USATSI_18753189(2)

Zach Tom took this undersized bike to practice, where he worked as the No. 2 left tackle (USA Today Sports)

QB: Jordan Love

RB: AJ Dillon

WR: Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure, Amari Rodgers

TE: Tyler Davis, Dominique Dafney

LT: Zach Tom

LG: Michal Menet

C: Jake Hanson/Jon Runyan

RG: Sean Rhyan

RT: Cole Van Lanen

First-Team Defense

USATSI_18753200_168388316_lowres

Jaire Alexander takes a fancy set of wheels to practice. (USA Today Sports)

DT: Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry, Jarran Reed

OLB: Preston Smith, Rashan Gary

ILB: De’Vondre Campbell, Quay Walker

CB: Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes, Rasul Douglas (slot)

S: Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage

Second-Team Defense

USATSI_18401311_168388316_lowres

TJ Slaton (93) and Devonte Wyatt during OTAs. (USA Today Sports)

DT: Devonte Wyatt, TJ Slaton, Jack Heflin

OLB: La’Darius Hamilton, Tipa Galeai

ILB: Krys Barnes, Isaiah McDuffie

CB: Rasul Douglas, Shemar Jean-Charles, Rico Gafford/Kabion Ento

S: Shawn Davis, Vernon Scott

Special Teams

USATSI_18753401_168388316_lowres

Coach Matt LaFleur and long snapper Jack Coco emerge from the Don Hutson Center for the start of practice. (USA Today Sports)

K: Gabe Brkic

P: Pat O’Donnell

LS: Jack Coco got first snaps ahead of Steven Wirtel

