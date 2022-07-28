Packers Two-Deep Training Camp Depth Chart
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Once upon a time, the Green Bay Packers would post an unofficial depth chart before the start of training camp. Not anymore.
So, here you go. This obviously is unofficial, too, and is based solely who was on the practice field for Wednesday’s first practice. Therefore, you won’t see left tackle David Bakhtiari, offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, tight end Robert Tonyan and kicker Mason Crosby listed as starters.
“Obviously, we have a number of guys” out with injuries, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said after practice. “I was looking over with Big Dog [Marcedes Lewis] during stretch and looking over at the injury line, there’s eight or nine guys we’re expecting to play big roles for us. It’s a little rare I think going into training camp to have that kind of injury issues, but it opens up some opportunities. We had different guys at different positions up front for us, but I thought a couple guys had really nice day”
General manager Brian Gutekunst likes his team’s depth, even though it appears lacking behind the top-shelf starters at outside linebacker, cornerback and safety.
“It doesn’t matter where your team is, you’re always obsessing over maybe bigger things and little things,” he said before the start of practice. “You’re always looking at, ‘How can we improve this? How can we improve that?’ I like our group but depth is a fragile thing. We’re going into Practice 1 and we’ve got a bunch of guys that are going to be sitting out. So, depth can change very quickly and we have to be prepared for that. Right now, looking at our 90-man roster, I really like our depth.”
Here are where players lined up with the first and second units on Wednesday.
First-Team Offense
Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Jones chat during practice. (USA Today Sports)
QB: Aaron Rodgers
RB: Aaron Jones
WR: Allen Lazard, Juwann Winfree, Randall Cobb
TE: Tyler Davis, Marcedes Lewis, Josiah Deguara
LT: Yosh Nijman
LG: Jon Runyan
C: Josh Myers
RG: Jake Hanson
RT: Royce Newman
Second-Team Offense
Zach Tom took this undersized bike to practice, where he worked as the No. 2 left tackle (USA Today Sports)
QB: Jordan Love
RB: AJ Dillon
WR: Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure, Amari Rodgers
TE: Tyler Davis, Dominique Dafney
LT: Zach Tom
LG: Michal Menet
C: Jake Hanson/Jon Runyan
RG: Sean Rhyan
RT: Cole Van Lanen
First-Team Defense
Jaire Alexander takes a fancy set of wheels to practice. (USA Today Sports)
DT: Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry, Jarran Reed
OLB: Preston Smith, Rashan Gary
ILB: De’Vondre Campbell, Quay Walker
CB: Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes, Rasul Douglas (slot)
S: Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage
Second-Team Defense
TJ Slaton (93) and Devonte Wyatt during OTAs. (USA Today Sports)
DT: Devonte Wyatt, TJ Slaton, Jack Heflin
OLB: La’Darius Hamilton, Tipa Galeai
ILB: Krys Barnes, Isaiah McDuffie
CB: Rasul Douglas, Shemar Jean-Charles, Rico Gafford/Kabion Ento
S: Shawn Davis, Vernon Scott
Special Teams
Coach Matt LaFleur and long snapper Jack Coco emerge from the Don Hutson Center for the start of practice. (USA Today Sports)
K: Gabe Brkic
P: Pat O’Donnell
LS: Jack Coco got first snaps ahead of Steven Wirtel