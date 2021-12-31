Packers-Vikings Final Injury Report: Two-Way Alexander Out

The big news of Friday came out of Minnesota, with star quarterback Kirk Cousins testing positive for COVID-19.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In anticipation of Sunday night’s NFC North showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings, COVID was the big news on Friday.

Before practice, the Vikings placed star quarterback Kirk Cousins on the COVID-19 list. He is out for Sunday. Sean Mannion, a third-round pick in 2015 who has lost both career starts, will get the call. One of those starts came in 2017, when Packers coach Matt LaFleur was the Rams’ offensive coordinator.

“I don’t think I have to dig up many notes,” LaFleur said. “First of all, what a great person, great teammate. He’s got a big-time arm. He is going to do exactly what the coaches tell him. He is so reliable in that regard. I’ve got a lot of respect for him not only as a person but as a player.”

Meanwhile, the Packers didn’t have any additions to the list and are hopeful that players such as tight end Marcedes Lewis and punter Corey Bojorquez will be activated for Sunday.

LaFleur did rule out left tackle David Bakhtiari, right tackle David Bakhtiari and cornerback Jaire Alexander.

Those weren’t surprises. Bakhtiari hasn’t practiced for two weeks, his second comeback from the torn ACL sustained exactly one year ago today stalled again. Turner hasn’t practiced since going down against Chicago on Dec. 12. And Alexander, who returned to the 53-man roster at Wednesday’s deadline, has been limited participation the past few weeks as he tries to come back from the shoulder injury sustained vs. Pittsburgh on Oct. 3.

“He certainly looks good out there, running around, bringing a lot of juice, a lot of energy, doing a great job on both sides of the ball,” coach Matt LaFleur said of Alexander on Friday.

Yes, both sides of the ball. Alexander has been lining up at receiver to provide a look on the scout team and to improve his conditioning.

“I think Ja had another really good day of practice today,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said on Thursday. “It’s just great to have No. 23 back out there. I’ve told you guys always just the natural energy that he brings. It’s infectious. It’s great to have him out there, first of all. The standard thing that I’ve told you, in this league, you can’t have enough good corners, you can’t have enough good pass rushers. When we get him back full-time, it’s a great problem to have when you’re throwing a Pro Bowler into the mix. We’ll just keep taking it day by day but he had a really good today. Just running around, we were in pads, so it’s just great to hate to have him back.”

Receiver Randall Cobb practiced again. He was designated for return from injured reserve on Thursday following surgery for a core-muscle injury sustained a month ago vs. the Rams.

“It’s great to have a guy like that out there,” LaFleur said. “Talk about just a guy you love being around, just the energy he brings, his attention to detail. He’s so helpful for his other teammates and he’s always upholding that standard, so it’s great to get him out there. I still think he might be a little ways away yet, but I thought he did pretty well considering he had surgery how many weeks ago. He’s doing a great job really attacking the rehab the right way. It was a good step in the process.”

Defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster is questionable; he returned to practice as limitation on Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday with a back injury.

For Minnesota, starting cornerback Cameron Danztler didn’t practice the last two days with a calf injury and is doubtful. While Patrick Peterson is the big name at cornerback, Dantzler has been by far the best of the bunch with a 52.8 percent completion rate and just 9.9 yards per reception, according to Pro Football Focus.

Defensive tackle Michael Pierce, one of the top run-stoppers in the NFL, didn’t practice on Friday due to illness and is questionable.

“He’s a big body in the middle, but he moves really well and he’s pretty athletic for how stout he is, and I think he adds an extra element of toughness in there with him and (Dalvin) Tomlinson,” center Lucas Patrick said. “Those are two of the bigger guys we’ll face and they play well off each other and he fits well in that scheme. Just a really solid player. He reminds me of a really good nose they had there a few years back in (Linval) Joseph. So got to be ready to play hard against him for all 60 minutes.”

Packers Injury Report

Out: CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder), LT David Bakhtiari (knee), RT Billy Turner (knee).

Questionable: DT Tyler Lancaster (back).

Vikings Injury Report

Doubtful: CB Cameron Dantzler (calf).

Questionable: TE Tyler Conklin (hamstring), DT Michael Pierce (illness), LB Chazz Surratt (illness).

Packers Activate Five From COVID Lists

The Packers on Friday afternoon activated cornerbacks Kevin King and Shemar Jean-Charles, safety Henry Black and outside linebackers Tipa Galeai and La’Darius Hamilton (practice squad) from their COVID lists. Kicker J.J. Molson and inside linebacker Ray Wilborn were added to the practice-squad COVID list.

Here are the COVID lists following those transactions.

Receiver: Amari Rodgers.

Tight ends: Marcedes Lewis, Tyler Davis.

Offensive line: Ben Braden, Elgton Jenkins (injured reserve).

Defensive line: Kingsley Keke, R.J. McIntosh (practice squad).

Inside linebackers: Oren Burks, Ty Summers, Ray Wilborn (practice squad).

Outside linebackers: Chauncey Rivers (injured reserve), Randy Ramsey (injured reserve).

Cornerbacks: Jayson Stanley (practice squad).

Punter: Corey Bojorquez.