Packers-Vikings Inactives: Bakhtiari Out Again

GREEN BAY, Wis. – While Mason Crosby will kick for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, left tackle David Bakhtiari won’t be protecting quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ blind side for a second consecutive week.

While Bakhtiari practiced all week and was listed as questionable, he is among the team’s inactives.

Green Bay’s other inactives are quarterback Jordan Love, cornerback Kevin King (quad), safety Raven Greene (oblique), running back Aaron Jones (calf), outside linebacker Randy Ramsey and defensive tackle Billy Winn.

Jones and King were ruled out on Friday. Coach Matt LaFleur signaled that might be the same fate for Bakhtiari, a hugely important player.

“I thought he did a nice job” at practice, LaFleur said on Friday. “Whether or not that’s enough to feel confident to go out there and put his body on the line like that, we’re not there yet. I don’t know. We’ll give him up to game time to figure that out. But, certainly, it’s a long season, and he’s such an important part of our football team, and in order for us to accomplish the goals that I know we all want to accomplish, he’s got to be a part of that. So, we want to make sure he’s fully healthy before he’s ready to go.”

Bakhtiari had started 50 consecutive games (including playoffs) but has missed the last two. Last week, Billy Turner moved from right tackle to left tackle and Rick Wagner slid in at right tackle to provide excellent protection for Rodgers at Houston.

The hope, no doubt, is that Bakhtiari and Jones will be ready for Thursday night’s showdown at San Francisco.

Safety Darnell Savage, defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster and running back/returner Tyler Ervin, who all were out last week and questionable on the injury report, will be in the lineup.

Unlike for the Packers without Jones, sstar running back Dalvin Cook (groin) is active for the Vikings. The Vikings are thin at cornerback, with Mike Hughes (neck) on injured reserve and Holton Hill (foot) inactive. However, rookie Cameron Dantzler was activated off the COVID-19 list and is active.

