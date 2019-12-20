PackersMaven
Packers-Vikings Injury Report: Cook Misses Second Practice

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the second consecutive day, Minnesota’s top running backs did not practice.

Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook (chest) and top backup Alexander Mattison (ankle) have combined for almost 1,600 rushing yards and 2,200 total yards and 14 total touchdowns. Cook has handled most of that, with 1,135 rushing yards, 53 receptions and 13 scores. If they can’t play, Minnesota’s offense would be left in the hands of Mike Boone, who has rushed for 97 yards and two touchdowns.

Green Bay, meanwhile, remains the picture of health. Tight end Marcedes Lewis, getting his usual day of veteran rest, was the only player not practicing during the portion of practice open to reporters. Backup offensive tackle Alex Light (illness), who was the only player not to practice on Wednesday, was back on the field.

This was the Packers’ final padded practice of the regular season. Teams are allowed only three padded practices during the final six weeks of the season. With this game being played on a Monday, meaning an extra day to get ready this week but a short week next week, it was a no-brainer from a scheduling perspective.

Meanwhile, safety Raven Greene, who suffered an ankle injury in Week 2 against Minnesota and was spotted at Thursday’s practice, has not been designated for return but that could happen if the team extends its season deep into the playoffs. He did not go through drills with the team during the portion of Friday's practice that was open to reporters.

“It’s certainly an option and I know he’s working hard every day,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “I think he’s moving around pretty well.”

PACKERS INJURY REPORT

Did not participate: TE Marcedes Lewis (veteran rest).

Limited: RT Bryan Bulaga (veteran rest), TE Jimmy Graham (wrist/groin), DT Dean Lowry (ankle), ILB Blake Martinez (hand/calf), OT Yosh Nijman (elbow), CB Tramon Williams (veteran rest).

Full: CB Kevin King (shoulder), OT Alex Light (illness).

VIKINGS INJURY REPORT

Did not participate: RB Dalvin Cook (chest), RB Alexander Mattison (ankle).

Full: DT Linval Joseph (knee), S Jayron Kearse (toe), CB Xavier Rhodes (ankle), DT Shamar Stephen (ankle).

