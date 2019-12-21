PackersMaven
Packers-Vikings Injury Report: Cook Officially Out

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out running back Dalvin Cook for Monday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

The question is who will replace him as the Vikings try to clinch a playoff berth and stay in the NFC North race. Cook’s top backup, Alexander Mattison, is questionable with an ankle injury that held him out of last week’s game against the Chargers. Cook is seventh in the NFL with 1,135 rushing yards but Mattison is no slouch. While Cook has averaged 4.5 yards per carry, Mattison has averaged 4.6. Cook though, is second on the team with 53 receptions and is a home-run threat with a 75-yard touchdown in the Week 2 game at Lambeau Field.

If both backs are out, Mike Boone figures to take over as the Vikings’ top back. He had 13 carries for 56 yards and two touchdowns with Cook and Mattison out against the Chargers.

“He’s a great player,” defensive tackle Kenny Clark said after Saturday’s practice. “I’m sorry he couldn’t play but we’ve got a job to do. We’ve got to focus on winning and leaving that stadium with a win. It doesn’t matter. Their scheme is great. They’ve got a lot of good backs that know how to press the edges and are one-cut backs. All their backs run hard and they break a lot of tackles. We’re not sleeping on any of their backs. (Ameer) Abdullah, he’s a really good third-down guy. Boone, he did a lot of good things. Mattison, he played a little bit in our game. I know a lot about him and he’s a good player. You saw his athletic ability against the Lions, jumping over guys.”

For Green Bay, starting defensive tackle Dean Lowry is questionable, though he was full participation on Saturday. Rookie offensive tackle Yosh Nijman is out with an elbow injury apparently suffered at Friday’s practice.

PACKERS INJURY REPORT

Out: OT Yosh Nijman (elbow).

Questionable: DT Dean Lowry (ankle).

VIKINGS INJURY REPORT

Out: RB Dalvin Cook (chest).

Questionable: RB Alexander Mattison (ankle).

