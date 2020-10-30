Packers-Vikings Injury Report: Jones, King Out; Bakhtiari Questionable

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings will field watered-down rosters for Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field.

The best-case scenario for the Packers is they will be without only running back Aaron Jones and cornerback Kevin King. Jones will miss a second consecutive game with an injured calf and King will miss a third consecutive game with an injured quad.

“I know they’re doing everything in their power,” coach Matt LaFleur said after Friday’s practice. “We just want to make sure that they’re 100 percent before we throw them back out there.”

The Vikings, meanwhile, won’t have three of their top cornerbacks to face Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, who carved up their defense like jack o’lanterns in Week 1.

LaFleur will have numerous other decisions to make before submitting his inactives list at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, including with left tackle David Bakhtiari, kicker Mason Crosby, running back/returner Tyler Ervin and safety Darnell Savage, all of whom are questionable. While LaFleur said it would have “no bearing” on those decisions, it’s worth noting the Packers play at San Francisco on Thursday.

Bakhtiari was limited at practice all week after missing last week’s win at Houston.

“I thought he did a nice job,” LaFleur said. “Whether or not that's enough to feel confident to go out there and put his body on the line like that, we're not there yet. I don't know. We'll give him up to game time to figure that out. But certainly it's a long season, and he's such an important part of our football team. In order for us to accomplish the goals that I know we all want to accomplish, he's got to be a part of that. So, we want to make sure he's fully healthy before he's ready to go.”

Crosby practiced for the first time this week. In case he’s not ready, rookie Nick Vogel has gone through six days of COVID testing and has gone through a workout. Punter JK Scott also could kick, but then the team would need to find a new holder.

“He kicked inside,” LaFleur said of Crosby. “I have not had a chance to talk to him yet so I think that kind of remains in balance at this moment. … We’ll see how he’s feeling tomorrow and then we’re going to have to make a decision here pretty quickly.”

Cornerbacks Mike Hughes (neck) and Holton Hill (foot) were ruled out by Vikings coach Mike Zimmer and Cameron Dantzler was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list earlier in the week. First-round rookie Jeff Gladney, fifth-round rookie Harrison Hand and second-round pick Kris Boyd are the last men standing. Gladney (five starts, zero interceptions), Hand (zero starts, zero interceptions) and Boyd (one start, zero interceptions) have combined for six career starts and no interceptions.

At least the Vikings figure to have the star running back. Dalvin Cook “should be ready to go,” Zimmer said. He was limited participation all week at practice.

Packers Injury Report

Out: RB Aaron Jones (calf), CB Kevin King (quad).

Questionable: LT David Bakhtiari (chest), K Mason Crosby (calf/back), RB Tyler Ervin (wrist), S Raven Greene (oblique), DT Tyler Lancaster (shoulder), TE John Lovett (knee), S Darnell Savage (quad).

Vikings Injury Report

Out: CB Mike Hughes (neck), CB Holton Hill (foot).

Questionable: RB Dalvin Cook (groin).

