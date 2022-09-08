Packers-Vikings Thursday Injury Report

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Three hugely important members of the Green Bay Packers who are coming off torn ACLs, left tackle David Bakhtiari, right tackle Elgton Jenkins and tight end Robert Tonyan, practiced again on Thursday. It’s the latest step in them potentially being ready for Sunday’s season-opening game at the Minnesota Vikings.

Before practice, coach Matt LaFleur said they’d both participate in 11-on-11 drills. Afterward, LaFleur listed them as limited participation on the injury report for a second consecutive day.

What does LaFleur need to see to get them on the field for Sunday’s big opening game?

“Well, I’m not the doctor,” LaFleur said. “Guys recover at different rates, and sometimes the injuries, although they may, on the surface level, look the same, none of them are the same. So, there are always little intricacies that may affect one more than the other. And then I think you’ve got to look at what position they’re playing and what they’re asked to do. So, when they get the clearance that they’re good to go, they’ll be out there for us on gameday.”

The only two players to not practice were receiver Allen Lazard (ankle) and tight end Marcedes Lewis (veteran rest). The addition of Lewis to the report was the only change compared to Wednesday.

While Bakhtiari and Jenkins left the locker room without talking reporters, Tonyan again spoke optimistically about playing in his first game since suffering a torn ACL on Oct. 28 at Arizona.

"I’m just feeling better every day, just pushing myself and trying to get more game-like reps to see where I’m at and just go from there," he said.

Without Davante Adams and perhaps Lazard, the Packers have a major void in the offense. Tonyan, who caught 52-of-59 targets and scored 11 touchdowns in 2020, would be a huge addition to an uncertain passing attack.

“Hopefully, he continues to progress,” LaFleur said. “I think every time he steps out on the field, it gives him a little bit more confidence in knowing that he can do what we’re asking him to do. Because that’s always the trick for players coming off an injury is just the unknown. How does something feel? Or they just haven’t done certain movements in a long time or haven’t had to go block 300-pound men or whatever it may be. It’s just the unknown of responding to an injury.”

On Lazard, quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday said his No. 1 receiver could play without practicing. True, but he has to be capable of playing after getting stepped on at practice last week. Officially, he’s on the injury report with an ankle injury.

“They have to have the ability to prove that they can play,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, we don’t want to put anybody in jeopardy if they can’t protect themselves or they are at a higher risk for a further setback. I think that is how we think about when determining whether or not a player’s available.”

Packers-Vikings Thursday Injury Report

Packers

DNP: WR Allen Lazard (ankle), TE Marcedes Lewis (rest).

Limited: LT David Bakhtiari (knee), RT Elgton Jenkins (pectoral, knee), S Darnell Savage (hamstring), TE Robert Tonyan (knee).

Full: K Mason Crosby (right knee), LB Tipa Galeai (elbow), C Jake Hanson (shoulder), S Dallin Leavitt (shoulder), T Yosh Nijman (knee), WR Christian Watson (knee).

Vikings

DNP: RB Alexander Mattison (not injury related).

Limited: DT Jonathan Bullard (bicep), S Lewis Cine (knee).