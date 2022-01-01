Packers-Vikings Will Be One of Coldest in Lambeau History

When the Green Bay Packers host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, it's going to be downright frigid.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – When the Green Bay Packers host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, it will be one of the coldest games in Lambeau Field history.

At kickoff, according to the National Weather Service, it will be 6 degrees with a wind chill of minus-4. By game’s end, it could be 0 with a wind chill of minus-12. According to Luke Sampe of Green Bay TV station WFRV, it will be 6 with a wind chill of minus-10 at kickoff.

In games played at Lambeau Field, Aaron Rodgers boasts a regular-season record of 26-4 with 65 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 112.0 passer rating. However, he is 0-3 with a kickoff temperature of 7 or colder, though it’s been a long time since he’s played in a game this cold.

“The colder, the better,” he said this week.

The Packers are 13-0 in regular-season games in December and January under coach Matt LaFleur.

“It’s going to be very cold and this’ll be probably one of the coldest games I’ve ever been a part of, so that’s going to be a little bit new,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said. “But I think we’re lucky because we have a veteran group that has been here for so long. You look at Aaron, he’s been in so many cold games, Davante (Adams), he’s been in a bunch of cold games, so I think those two critical pieces are so important. As you kind of get a feel for how the guys are handling it, that’s where you’ll be able to kind of fluctuate what you’re going to be doing. Really, it’s just about how much you can handle how cold it’s going to be, and I think we’ve got guys that can handle it and actually embrace it.”

Going back to the Ice Bowl, there have been only 11 games at Lambeau Field with a kickoff temperature colder than 10 degrees, according to Stathead. Here are those games: