Packers vs. Eagles: How to Watch, Stream, Listen, Bet

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are touchdown underdogs for Sunday’s game at the Philadelphia Eagles, a game that will air nationally on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

The Eagles are 9-1 and own the top spot in the NFC playoff chase. The Packers are 4-7 and much closer to the fifth pick of the draft than the playoffs. For a team that enters every season with championship aspirations, the Packers might have run out of losses with six games left in the season.

“I think you’ve always got to be honest about where you’re at just to help guide you,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Friday. “But, yeah, we are in a really tough spot. The message that I articulated to our team is every game, it’s a one-game season from here on out. Every game is absolutely critical, and they all are but just in particular where we are today, there is no margin for error.”

Here’s this week’s viewing information along with betting information, history and more.

How to Watch: Packers vs. Eagles

TV: NBC’s Sunday Night Football with Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline) on the call.

Check out the viewing map at 506 Sports for the full Sunday schedule.

Radio: Packers Radio Network (Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren; click here for affiliates), Westwood One (Ryan Radtke and Mike Golic) and Sirius (Channel 81 or 226 and on the SXM app).

Pregame Vitals

Time and date: 7:20 p.m. Sunday.

Location: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Records: Packers, 4-7; Eagles, 9-1.

History: In a series that dates to 1933, the Packers lead 29-17 (28-15 regular season; 1-2 playoffs). The Packers have won six of the last eight, including 30-16 on Dec. 6, 2020, at Lambeau Field. Aaron Jones put the icing on the cake with a 77-yard touchdown run.

The last meeting in Philadelphia came in 2016. That was Game 1 of “Run the Table,” with Green Bay winning 27-13. Davante Adams scored two first-half touchdowns and fullback Aaron Ripkowski tacked on a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

In the 2010 playoffs, the Packers won at Philadelphia 21-16. Aaron Rodgers threw touchdown passes to Tom Crabtree, James Jones and Brandon Jackson, and Tramon Williams picked off Michael Vick in the end zone to save the victory.

Line: Eagles by 6.5.

Coaches: Packers – Matt LaFleur (fourth season, 43-17). Eagles – Nick Sirianni (second season, 17-9).

Referee: TBA.

Packers-Eagles Betting Guide

The Eagles are 6.5-point favorites at SI Sportsbook. The over/under is 46.5 points. The Eagles are 7-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook. The public is siding with the Eagles, with 64 percent of the money and 57 percent of the bets at FanDuel.

At SI Sportsbook, Green Bay is +8000 to win the Super Bowl. That’s remained steady; the Packers were +8000 after losing at Detroit and after beating Dallas, as well. After winning 13 games each of the past three years, their win total has been adjusted back down to 6.5 after inching up to 7.5 after the victory over Dallas. At FanDuel, the Packers are +580 to make the playoffs (-800 to not make the playoffs). They were -420 to not make the playoffs last week.

At FanDuel, the MVP market has shrunk but Rodgers is still on it. He was +18000 last week but up to +42000. He was +1000 to open the season. The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes is the favorite at -160; Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is second at +600. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni is the heavy favorite for Coach of the Year at -125. With five touchdowns the last two weeks, Christian Watson has rocketed up the Offensive Rookie of the Year board to +1600. Those are the fourth-shortest odds; Seattle running back Kenneth Walker is the big favorite at -140.