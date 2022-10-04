Packers vs. Giants in London: How to Watch, Bet, Game Info and More

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are set to take their maiden voyage to London. Well, actually, they’re flying to London to face the New York Giants on Sunday. Kickoff is at 8:30 p.m. Central.

The Packers will leave Green Bay on Thursday. The rest of this week’s plan is top-secret. It’s as if traveling to a football game is like protecting the president.

“I’d rather keep it kind of in house just in case somebody’s listening to this,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday.

“I think a lot of it is who handles this trip the best is going to be able to play to the best of their abilities,” he added. “I know from my own experience – and we’ve had a lot of coaches on our staff that have been over there before and done it certain ways – I’m not saying what we’re doing is right. We think, obviously, it’s the right thing to do, but there are a lot of adjustments you’ve got to make.”

Here is this week’s viewing plus a handful of notes to help get you ready for this historic game.

How to Watch: Packers vs. Giants

TV: The game will air nationally on NFL Network, with Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst) and Laura Okmin and Stacey Dales (sideline) calling the game. For fans in Wisconsin, the game will air on WLUK-TV in Green Bay and WTMJ in Milwaukee.

Live stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial).

Radio: Packers Radio Network (Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren; click here for affiliates) and Sirius (Channel 228 and 811 on the app).

Pregame Vitals

Time and date: 8:30 a.m. Sunday (CDT) and 2:30 p.m. in London.

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Records: Packers, 3-1; Giants, 3-1.

History: In a series dating to 1928, the Packers lead 34-26-2, including 29-23-2 in regular-season play. The Packers have won the last three, including 31-13 in snowy New York in 2019. Aaron Rodgers is 4-1 against the Giants in the regular season with 15 touchdowns, four interceptions and a 103.2 passer rating.

This is Green Bay’s first international game; the Giants are 2-0 in London, with victories over the Dolphins in 2007 and Rams in 2016.

Coaches: Packers – Matt LaFleur (fourth season, 42-11). Giants – Brian Daboll (first season, 3-1).

Referee: TBA.

Packers-Giants Betting Guide

The Packers are 9.5-point favorites at SI Sportsbook. They are the second-biggest favorites on the board. The over/under of 40.5 is the second-lowest of the week. The Packers are only 7.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook. In early betting, 74 percent of the money and 56 percent of the bets are on Green Bay.

At SI Sportsbook, Green Bay is +1000 to win the Super Bowl, unchanged from last week. In the NFC Championship race, the Eagles (+300) are the favorites, followed by the Packers (+350) and Buccaneers (+450). Last week, they were all tied at +350.

At FanDuel, Aaron Rodgers is +2300 to win MVP. That is down sharply from +1000 to open the season and +2000 from a week ago. Romeo Doubs has the third-shortest odds to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year at +700 and Rashan Gary has the third-shortest odds to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year at +950.