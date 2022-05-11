Packers vs. McCarthy’s Cowboys in Week 10

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will welcome Mike McCarthy back to Lambeau Field when they host the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 13.

The Week 10 matchup, which will be aired by Fox at 3:25 p.m., was announced on Wednesday morning as part of the NFL’s weeklong rollout of the 2022 NFL schedule. The full schedule will be announced on Thursday night.

In 13 seasons in Green Bay, McCarthy fashioned a 125-77-2 record. He led the team to nine playoff berths, including eight in a row from 2009 through 2016. The Packers won the Super Bowl in 2010, reached NFC Championship Games in 2014 and 2016, and went 15-1 in 2011. They claimed six NFC North crowns under his watch.

However, with Aaron Rodgers missing a big chunk of the season with a broken collarbone, the team went 7-9 in 2017. McCarthy was fired after a loss to Arizona on Dec. 2, 2018, that sent the team’s record to 4-7-1.

Beyond the return-of-McCarthy story line, this will be a heavyweight showdown. Last season, Green Bay finished 13-4 and won the NFC North while Dallas went 12-5 and won the NFC East.

Rodgers is coming off back-to-back MVP seasons. His counterpart, Dak Prescott, missed most of the 2020 season due to injury but completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 4,449 yards with 37 touchdowns vs. 10 interceptions in 16 games in 2021. Rodgers was No. 1 with a 111.9 passer rating; Prescott was third with a 104.2.

Led by Prescott, the Cowboys finished last season ranked No. 1 in points per game and yards per game and No. 2 in scoring differential.

That high-powered Cowboys attack will be tested by a Green Bay defense that could be a powerhouse. That unit ranked No. 9 in the league in total defense in 2021, then added defensive tackle Jarran Reed in free agency and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt and linebacker Quay Walker in the first round of the draft. The cornerback trio of Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas and Eric Stokes could be the best in the NFL.

Packers-Cowboys is the second game inked in on the schedule. In Week 5, the Packers will face the New York Giants in London on Oct. 9.