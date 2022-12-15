Packers vs. Rams Video Preview

Here's everything you need to know about the Green Bay Packers' game vs. the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night at Lambeau Field.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will host the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Monday night at Lambeau Field. As expected, it will be cold, with a kickoff temperature somewhere around 10.

What’s unexpected is the predicament of the two teams. The Packers are 5-8 and needing a miracle to get to the playoffs. The Rams are 4-9. Wrecked by key injuries, no miracle can save their season.

They did win last week, though, staging a miraculous rally to stun the Las Vegas Raiders 17-16 on Thursday night. Starting at their 2 with 1:45 remaining, Baker Mayfield – who had joined the Rams just days earlier – led the Rams on a 98-yard scoring drive for the win.

Mayfield is at least an adequate replacement for Matthew Stafford, who led the Rams to the championship after spinning his wheels in Detroit for more than a decade. There’s no replacing Cooper Kupp, the record-setting receiver who is not expected to play again this season following ankle surgery. There’s no replacing defensive tackle Aaron Donald, either. The seven-time All-Pro and future Hall of Famer has missed the last two games with an ankle injury.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur expects Donald to play.

“We’d be fools not to prepare for a guy like that,” he said. “He is a guy that absolutely, 100 percent impacts the game. Generational player. First-ballot Hall of Famer. One of the best to ever play the game. So, I think you always have to have a plan for him.”

The Rams won last year’s Super Bowl because of a juggernaut defense. That group has been mediocre this season. It ranks 17th in points allowed 22nd in yards allowed per passing play and 23rd on third down. However, even without Donald, it took care of the Raiders. Derek Carr was limited to 137 passing yards and a 36.9 passer rating, Davante Adams caught only 3-of-7 passes and NFL rushing leader Josh Jacobs was limited to 3.7 yards per carry.

That group will test a Green Bay offense that has struggled for most of the season but topped 27 points three of the last four games. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has practiced this week without a wrap around his broken thumb. And, for just the second time all season, receivers Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs will be on the field together.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari, however, is not expected to play following an appendectomy.

“I do think, regardless of who’s playing, who’s not playing, you talk about these primetime games, they’ve got a lot of guys that maybe are getting opportunities and you’re going to get their best shot,” LaFleur said. “You’ve got to get your mind right and you’ve got to be prepared to play.”

