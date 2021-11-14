Packers vs. Seahawks: Three Reasons to Worry

It will be strength vs. strength, strength vs. weakness and a scheduling quirk when the Green Bay Packers host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers haven’t lost a home game against the Seattle Seahawks since 1999. As part of that, Aaron Rodgers is 4-0 against Russell Wilson. While Green Bay is 7-2, Seattle is 3-5 and none of its wins have come against a team with a winning record.

Still, there are a lot of reasons for the Packers to be concerned. Here are three of them.

1. Bombs Away

With Wilson throwing one of the prettiest deep balls in the NFL and D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett having legit speed, Seattle features one of the best long-ball passing attacks in the NFL. According to Pro Football Focus, on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield, Wilson is No. 1 in the NFL with a 135.4 passer rating, No. 2 with 20.2 yards per attempt and No. 3 with a 50.0 percent completion rate.

Lockett, who ran his 40 in 4.40 seconds at the 2015 Scouting Combine, is third in the league with eight deep receptions and tied for second with three touchdowns. Metcalf, who ran his 40 in 4.33 seconds at the 2019 Scouting Combine, has an impossible combination of size (6-foot-3 and 228 pounds), speed and athleticism (40.5-inch vertical). Last year on deep passes, he was fifth with 12 receptions, first with 480 yards and tied for fourth with four touchdowns.

“He’s one of the ones where it’s tough to steal what he brings and what makes him him because a lot of who he is as a player is that huge frame,” Packers receiver Davante Adams said. “He’s like 290 (pounds), so you can’t really steal that from him. He’s a special player. I really enjoy watching him. I like watching him without the ball just as much as I do when he’s targeted. Really physical. He’s going to make those DBs work if it’s run game or pass game, so play style more so is what I watch from D.K.”

Even without Jaire Alexander, Green Bay has done well against even intermediate-distance passes. On passes thrown 10-plus yards downfield, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes was 4-of-13 with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions last week, Arizona’s Kyler Murray was 3-of-8 with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions in Week 8, Washington’s Taylor Heinicke was 7-of-13 with one touchdown and one interception in Week 7, Chicago’s Justin Fields was 8-of-13 with one interception in Week 6, Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow was 4-of-10 with one touchdown and one interception in Week 5 and Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger was 3-of-9 with one touchdown and one interception in Week 4.

“They have a really good defense,” Lockett said. “When you play a defense like that, you can’t just go explosive plays after explosive plays. Defenses like that, you’ve got to work your way down the field, and you’ve got to know when to take your shots. It’s the front seven that gets to the quarterback fast. We’ve got to make sure we’re great on third downs, first and foremost.”

2. Red-Zone Mismatch

Seattle’s defense shows the value of situational football. The Seahawks are a woeful 31st in total defense with 401.5 yards allowed per game. They are 29th against the pass and 26th against the run. But the scoreboard is what matters, and that’s where the Seahawks are really good. They entered this week tied for eighth with 21.1 points allowed per game.

Why so few points but so many yards? The answer is probably obvious. Seattle’s red-zone defense has been sensational. It ranks fifth with an opponent touchdown rate of 48.4 percent in the red zone and tied for fifth with a goal-to-go touchdown rate of 58.8 percent.

The red zone continues to be a bugaboo for the Packers. After leading the NFL with an 80.0 percent touchdown rate last year that might have been the best in league history, Green Bay is tied for 20th with a red-zone success rate of 55.9 percent this season. In goal-to-go situations, Green Bay is a dreary 28th with a touchdown rate of 62.5 percent.

“I would say this is one of the best tackling units that we’ve seen,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “The two safeties [Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams] are dynamic. Obviously, everybody knows Bobby Wagner in the middle. They’re just a really good tackling team. You look at situational football – third down, red zone – that’s where they’re making their money. I know teams have been able to move the football but it’s about scoring in this league and these guys do as good of a job as anybody in those situations. We’re going to have to do a great job on first, second down staying in front of the chains so we have those manageable situations, because it’s tough sledding when you put yourself behind the sticks versus this defense.”

3. Oh, Bye the Way

The Packers are in the midst of a challenging five-game stretch of games before getting their bye week. After road trips to Arizona and Kansas City, the Packers are back home to face Seattle. Then, it’s off to Minnesota before a home game against the Los Angeles Rams. The two home games during that span are against teams that are coming off their bye.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll took over in 2010 but really found his stride with the arrival of Wilson in 2012. From 2012 through 2020, the Seahawks went 6-3 after their bye. They had won four in a row after their bye until coughing up a late 10-point lead and losing in overtime at Arizona last year.

Last week’s bye allowed Wilson to get healthy, his teammates to get past their aches and pains, and Carroll and his staff to dig deeper on the Packers.

“I think what gives us confidence is the games that we feel like we should have won and could have a few more wins here,” Wilson said. “I feel like we have great confidence in who we are, what we are, how we practice, and how we go about our details. We are doing all of the right things, but there are a couple of things here and there. We had some chances to close out games early on that we normally do. It’s a new season, new journey, new day, and we are focused on that. The only thing that we can control is right now. That’s what gives us confidence because we know what we need to do and that is to control today. The rest of the stuff doesn’t matter.”

