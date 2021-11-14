Packers vs. Seahawks: Two X-Factors

Looking beyond the obvious names such as Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and Aaron Jones, here are two players who must deliver for the Packers vs. the Seahawks.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers is back from COVID-19. Russell Wilson is back from finger surgery. So, the superstar quarterbacking matchup is on for Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Looking beyond the obvious, here are two X-Factors – one on each side of the ball – that will have a key role for this clash between perennial contenders.

Offense: RG Royce Newman

The Packers selected Newman in the fourth round of this year’s draft, and a late push made him a Week 1 starter.

It’s a gamble to play a rookie but the hope is all those early-season reps will turn into midseason growth and late-season production. That hasn’t been the case for Newman, though, who has really struggled. Take them for what they’re worth, but by ProFootballFocus.com’s grading, Newman ranks 55th out of 56 guards who have received 50 percent playing time.

When all goes well, he is a powerful blocker. Too often, though, he’s been caught flat-footed by stunts and games. Enter the Seahawks. One of their best players is defensive tackle Poona Ford, who is sort of a poor man’s Aaron Donald in terms of stature (5-foot-11 5/8) and quickness. Plus, there’s the ever-present danger presented by safety Jamal Adams. The three-time Pro Bowler had 9.5 sacks last season – yes, 9.5 sacks from a safety. You can bet your bottom dollar that defensive coordinator Ken Norton will test Newman on key downs.

It’s been a trial-by-fire rookie season for Newman. The Packers need him to step up this week, not only because of the quality of the opponent but with the looming comeback of left tackle David Bakhtiari. One option when Bakhtiari returns would be to shift Pro Bowl guard Elgton Jenkins from left tackle to center and slide center Lucas Patrick to right guard.

Defense: CB Rasul Douglas

The Packers have faced some quality quarterbacks and receivers this season, but this will be their toughest challenge. Wilson is one of the league’s great quarterbacks, and the receiver tandem of D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett is as good as it gets.

In the 2019 playoffs, Jaire Alexander did an excellent job in helping limit the menacing Metcalf to four catches for 59 yards. Lockett, however, had a monster day by catching 9-of-10 targets for 136 yards and one touchdown. Obviously, Alexander won’t play in this game. So, it will be up to some combination of Eric Stokes (who is questionable), Douglas, Kevin King and Chandon Sullivan to limit Seattle’s passing attack.

Wilson statistically is the best deep-ball passer in the NFL. In 2020, Metcalf led the league in yards on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield. This year, Lockett is third. Meanwhile, Green Bay is a superb seventh with 22 completions of 20-plus yards allowed.

Douglas, a journeyman poached off Arizona’s practice squad, has been one reason why. He’s got size but lacks great speed. The Chiefs just missed on a couple deep shots against him last week.

“He’s a really quiet guy. He doesn’t talk a lot,” defensive backs coach/passing-game coordinator Jerry Gray said. “He expresses his things in the meetings, but he’s not a big rah-rah guy. He’s more laid back, mild-mannered, but on the football field, he plays. He plays like a guy that, ‘Hey, look, my hair’s on fire. You may not see it in my actions off the field’ but, on the field, you see it all the time. That’s what I really like about him. He reminds me of a professional football player. ‘Hey, look, it’s a business to me, I’m doing my job. I’m going to put time in and then, when it’s time for me to go play, I’m going to go play.’”

