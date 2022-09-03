Packers Weigh Reliability vs. Potential at Receiver

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ key rookie receivers, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, will be making their NFL debut in about one week.

Eleven years earlier, Randall Cobb was in their same position. What was Cobb thinking?

“I thought I was getting cut,” Cobb said.

No way.

“I really did,” Cobb replied. “I didn’t know how this worked. I look at it like that every year. You have to have something that drives you. My fear was always getting cut. I’ve always had that fear. You never know in this business. I’ve seen some crazy things happen. I’ve seen guys get traded right before the season starts.”

Cobb said that last sentence with a knowing smile. He was traded to Green Bay right before the start of training camp last year.

Being a second-round draft pick, Cobb’s fears were unfounded, of course. Good thing. He had a rather legendary debut to kick off an excellent career. Facing the New Orleans Saints in the 2011 opener, Cobb caught a 32-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and added a 108-yard kickoff return in the third quarter.

What’s in store for Watson, an ultra-talented second-round pick who sat out the preseason following knee surgery, and Doubs, a fourth-round pick who had a red-hot start to training camp before hitting a few bumps in the road?

Part of a loaded receiver corps in 2011, Cobb didn’t get many opportunities despite his obvious talent. Behind Greg Jennings, Jordy Nelson, James Jones and Donald Driver on the depth chart, Cobb ranked seventh on an all-time great offense with 25 receptions.

Entering 2022, Watson and Doubs figure to be behind the veteran trio of Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins and Cobb. While those three receivers aren’t exactly comparable to Jennings, Nelson and Jones, the Packers might not be under immense pressure to get Watson and Doubs on the field.

On Wednesday, Aaron Rodgers raved about the string of practices put together by Watkins and Cobb. And the Packers can go other directions other than the modern-day base offense of three receivers, one tight end and one back. They figure to use running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon together in tandem. They figure to use plenty of two-tight-end sets with some combination of Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis and Josiah Deguara. With quality backs and tight ends, the Packers might line up with just one receiver at times.

“We’ve got to play our best 11,” Rodgers said. “We can’t wait around once the season starts. We’ll work these guys in in spots where they feel most comfortable, but the way that Sammy plays, he deserves to be in the first group in. The way Cobby’s played in camp, deserves to be in the first group in. And the way Allen’s played when he’s healthy, deserves to be in the first group. So, those are guys I’m sure we’re going to go with. We’ll work in 87 and 9 to start and go from there.”

For coach Matt LaFleur, it will be about finding the right balance. Who gives the Packers the best chance to win in Week 1? Because of their experience, probably the veteran receivers. And with the NFL being such a week-to-week thing, it might be hard to deviate. But, from the big-picture viewpoint, who gives the Packers the best chance to really explode into the playoffs? Perhaps one or more of the rookies.

“I’m not going to give the game plan away, but certainly I think that you always are going to try to get those guys involved as organically, however it falls out,” LaFleur said. “I take comfort in the fact we do have veterans who’ve played a lot of ball. Each game’s going to be different. I can’t tell you how it’s going to play out. I have no idea right now.”

Thinking back, Cobb pointed to two things from his rookie season. One was maximizing a limited role to show the coaches he was ready for a bigger role. The other was knowing the role every week. With the season here, the playbook is much smaller. Only a fraction of the plays that were learned through the course of the offseason and training camp will be on the weekly menu. Watson and Doubs have to know those plays inside and out.

“I think the biggest thing is understanding that every play matters and you don’t know what play is going to be that play,” Cobb said. “It could be at any point in the game. Anything can happen. Injuries happen in this league. You’ve got to train and be prepared like you’re a starter.

“You’ve got be prepared and know whatever role that may come up because I may be thrust into a different position that I haven’t practiced all training camp. So? Don’t nobody care about that. You’ve got go out there and you’ve got to compete and you’ve got to know what you’re doing. It’s very important. Those guys know that. That’s been a recurring message throughout training camp. We talk about potential. Now it’s applying that potential and we’ll see where they take it.”