Packers Will ‘Ease’ Lazard Back Into Action

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Allen Lazard is off injured reserve and back on the Green Bay Packers’ roster.

While the expectation is he will play on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, it’s not a lock that he will play a lot or play at all.

“We’re certainly going to have to ease him back in and, whether or not he’s available, we’ll see,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Wednesday’s practice. “The last thing you want to do is put somebody out there in a situation where you could lose him for a longer period of time or it just slows down their progress.”

His comeback from core-muscle surgery about seven weeks ago has been rapid. That he practiced the past three weeks is a good sign.

It would be a big boost if Lazard could provide an impact against a powerful Colts defense. In three games, Lazard caught 13-of-16 passes for 254 yards. Among all 122 receivers to be targeted at least 16 times, Lazard ranks fifth with 2.62 yards per target, according to Pro Football Focus.

“I think he’s doing a great job,” LaFleur said. “He is so diligent and maximizing every day to get better. We’re hopeful to have him back for Sunday, but we’ll kind of just see how his body reacts. You never know how guys’ bodies are going to react to once they are putting that work – that strenuous work and straining and do all that – so we’ll see where we’re at.”

Meanwhile, LaFleur said there was “concern” regarding the rib injury Tyler Ervin sustained against Jacksonville on Sunday but he “seems to be progressing.”

Countdown to Kickoff

5 Days: Five Keys to the Game

4 Days: Four Views Inside Colts

