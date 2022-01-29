Packers Will Get Compensatory Picks for Losing Linsley, Williams
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will be awarded two compensatory draft picks in this year’s NFL Draft for losing All-Pro center Corey Linsley and backup running back in free agency last offseason.
Where exactly those picks will land won’t be known until March – the league announced last year’s compensatory picks on March 10 – but OverTheCap.com’s Nick Korte took a highly educated guess earlier this week.
There are two overriding factors in the league’s awarding of compensatory picks. First and foremost, teams that lose more or better unrestricted free agents than they sign are eligible for a comp pick. The second factor is annual salary. Playing time and postseason accolades also are factors.
For Green Bay, it’s fairly simple from the more-and-better perspective Last offseason, the Packers didn’t sign any qualifying free agents. The comp-pick window closed on May 3, so the addition of linebacker De’Vondre Campbell in June didn’t factor in the equation. They did lose two players.
Center Corey Linsley signed a five-year, $62.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. That’s $12.5 million per season. He earned second-team All-Pro. OTC is projecting the Packers receiving a fourth-round pick for Linsley.
Running back Jamaal Williams signed a two-year, $6 million contract with the Detroit Lions. That’s $3 million per season. OTC is projecting a seventh-round pick for Williams.
The maximum number of compensatory picks a team can receive is four. That’s obviously not a factor this year but could be next year. Green Bay has several high-profile free agents, including receivers Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, cornerbacks Rasul Douglas and Chandon Sullivan, and tight end Robert Tonyan.
Last year, the Packers had three compensatory picks, which they used on guard Royce Newman in the fourth round, cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles in the fifth and linebacker Isaiah McDuffie in the sixth. They had four picks in 2018, which were used on receiver J’Mon Moore in the fourth, punter JK Scott and Valdes-Scantling in the fifth, and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown in the sixth.
That’s a rather dreary history. However, running back Aaron Jones was a fifth-round compensatory pick in 2017, and linebacker Blake Martinez and defensive lineman Dean Lowry were fourth-round comp picks in 2016. Defensive lineman Mike Daniels (fourth round, 2012), cornerback Davon House (fourth round, 2011), guard Josh Sitton (fourth round, 2009) and center Scott Wells (seventh round, 2004) were hits, as well.
8. WR Equanimeous St Brown
St. Brown caught 21 passes as a sixth-round pick in 2018 but just 16 the past three years. This season, he caught 9-of-17 targets for 98 yards and zero touchdowns. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers complimented him throughout the season, but words didn’t deliver passes. He was a positive contributor on special teams. Just 25, he might want to get a fresh start, though the uncertainty at receiver in Green Bay could mean more opportunities.
7. RT Dennis Kelly
Kelly was a wise veteran addition at the start of training camp. A 16-game starter for the Titans last year, it was Kelly to the rescue when right tackle Billy Turner missed four games with a knee injury late in the season. He was excellent, a total of one sack and three pressures allowed, but got worked over by Pro Bowler Nick Bosa in the playoff game. The sack/strip of Aaron Rodgers late in the first half doomed a drive that led to a blocked field goal. Kelly turned 32 a couple weeks ago; you could do a lot worse than having him in reserve.
6. P Corey Bojorquez
Acquired at the end of training camp, Bojorquez ranked among the league’s top punters until the wheels came off in a Week 12 game against Chicago. Still, his 40.0-yard net average was 3.0 yards better than JK Scott’s mark from 2020. He’s got a lot of ability – he had the NFL’s longest punt each of the past two seasons. With added consistency, he could be a major weapon. Will he ever be a reliable holder, though?
5. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
After leading the league with a 20.9-yard average and scoring a career-high six touchdowns in 2020, Valdes-Scantling turned in a strong training camp this summer that looked like a sign of bigger and better things. Instead, injuries limited him to 11 games and he caught only 26 balls for 430 yards (16.5 average) and three scores. Still, he’s a premier deep threat and could be coveted. Over the last three seasons, he’s tied for third in the league with seven touchdown receptions of 40-plus yards. The Packers went 9-2 when he topped 70 receiving yards.
4. G/C Lucas Patrick
The Packers have invested five draft picks on interior blockers the past two seasons, with Jon Runyan, Jake Hanson and Simon Stepaniak in 2020 and Josh Myers and Royce Newman this year. Yet Patrick just keeps starting games. The past two seasons, he’s started 28 of a possible 33. In 13 starts this season, he allowed one sack – in the finale vs. Detroit - according to Pro Football Focus. With his ability to play all three interior positions, Patrick is a key component on the offensive line, though perhaps the Packers will go younger and cheaper and roll with Runyan, Myers and Newman at the interior spots.
3. WR Allen Lazard (restricted)
Lazard set career highs in receptions (40), yards (513) and touchdowns (eight). Other than a couple blips on the radar, coach Matt LaFleur’s beloved “goon” caught the ball well, fought for every yard and blocked his butt off. Not many explosive runs didn’t involve Lazard. Over the last five games of this season, his six touchdown receptions were tied for second-most in the league. Not the most fleet of foot, his constant blocking allows him to catch defenders by surprise on deep passes. Green Bay went 11-2 when he scored. The losses both involved Jordan Love at quarterback. The Packers have cap issues but might be forced to use the second-round tender (projected $3.986 million) to keep him.
2. TE Robert Tonyan
Not many players lost more money this year than Tonyan. He was a breakout star in 2020 with 52 receptions for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns. Of the 34 tight ends who were targeted at least 40 times in the passing game, Tonyan was No. 1 in catch percentage (89.7), drop percentage (0.0) and passer rating (148.3), according to PFF. This year, he was forced to help in protection, which curtailed his numbers. It appeared he was on his way toward breaking loose with impact games vs. Washington and Arizona but suffered a torn ACL vs. the Cardinals on Oct. 28. Maybe he’ll be available at some point in training camp.
1. WR Davante Adams
Adams isn’t just slated to be the Packers’ best player in free agency. He’ll be the best player in free agency, period. When Aaron Rodgers calls Adams a future Hall of Famer, he’s not kidding. Over the last six seasons, Adams ranks No. 1 among receivers with 581 receptions (31 more than DeAndre Hopkins), 7,192 receiving yards (63 more than Julio Jones) and 69 touchdowns (nine more than Mike Evans). Yes, it helps to have Rodgers throwing him the football, but it helps Rodgers to have Adams running routes and attracting attention. The one downside is Adams will be 30 at this time next year. Contracts should be about projected production and not past production. There’s no doubt a 30-year-old Adams will be great. But how about a 33-year-old Adams? Keeping Adams probably means the Packers will keep Rodgers. And that means the Packers will have the horses to reload for yet another run at an elusive Super Bowl.
Given his injury-related struggles in 2015, Adams has gone from potential bust (as in blown second-round draft pick) to potential bust (as in Pro Football Hall of Fame bronze bust).
“When you start stacking up the numbers for Davante, it’s mind-blowing,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said late in the season. “I really feel like he’s the best player I’ve played with, and I said that to him the other night, actually. I was just thinking about him and having a lot of gratitude for our friendship and the fact I get to play with him for so many years now. I just felt like I wanted to tell him that because it’s true.”
Adams’ response?
“It caught me off-guard when he texted me that the other day. He texted me that before he said it (publicly). But, yeah, it catches me off-guard a little bit just because I feel like what we don’t do enough as men in general is express the way we feel about one another or about the way he feels, whether it’s good or bad. So, to hear something like that out of the blue – there was no conversation that led up to it or anything like that, it was just strictly from his heart, something he was thinking about – it means a lot to me as a player.”