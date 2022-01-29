Packers Will Get Compensatory Picks for Losing Linsley, Williams

OverTheCap.com’s Nick Korte took a highly educated guess earlier this week at what the Packers could get after losing Corey Linsley and Jamaal Williams last offseason.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will be awarded two compensatory draft picks in this year’s NFL Draft for losing All-Pro center Corey Linsley and backup running back in free agency last offseason.

Where exactly those picks will land won’t be known until March – the league announced last year’s compensatory picks on March 10 – but OverTheCap.com’s Nick Korte took a highly educated guess earlier this week.

There are two overriding factors in the league’s awarding of compensatory picks. First and foremost, teams that lose more or better unrestricted free agents than they sign are eligible for a comp pick. The second factor is annual salary. Playing time and postseason accolades also are factors.

For Green Bay, it’s fairly simple from the more-and-better perspective Last offseason, the Packers didn’t sign any qualifying free agents. The comp-pick window closed on May 3, so the addition of linebacker De’Vondre Campbell in June didn’t factor in the equation. They did lose two players.

Center Corey Linsley signed a five-year, $62.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. That’s $12.5 million per season. He earned second-team All-Pro. OTC is projecting the Packers receiving a fourth-round pick for Linsley.

Running back Jamaal Williams signed a two-year, $6 million contract with the Detroit Lions. That’s $3 million per season. OTC is projecting a seventh-round pick for Williams.

The maximum number of compensatory picks a team can receive is four. That’s obviously not a factor this year but could be next year. Green Bay has several high-profile free agents, including receivers Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, cornerbacks Rasul Douglas and Chandon Sullivan, and tight end Robert Tonyan.

Last year, the Packers had three compensatory picks, which they used on guard Royce Newman in the fourth round, cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles in the fifth and linebacker Isaiah McDuffie in the sixth. They had four picks in 2018, which were used on receiver J’Mon Moore in the fourth, punter JK Scott and Valdes-Scantling in the fifth, and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown in the sixth.

That’s a rather dreary history. However, running back Aaron Jones was a fifth-round compensatory pick in 2017, and linebacker Blake Martinez and defensive lineman Dean Lowry were fourth-round comp picks in 2016. Defensive lineman Mike Daniels (fourth round, 2012), cornerback Davon House (fourth round, 2011), guard Josh Sitton (fourth round, 2009) and center Scott Wells (seventh round, 2004) were hits, as well.

