Packers Will Host Bears in Week 2, Vikings on New Year’s Day

The Green Bay Packers will open the 2022 season on the road before hosting the Chicago Bears in primetime in Week 2. Here is the entire home schedule.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The NFL will release its full schedule for the 2022 season on Thursday but a few of the Green Bay Packers’ home matchups are available.

The Packers will open the season on the road before hosting the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football in Week 2, according to a source.

According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, the Packers will host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football on Dec. 19.

And, according to a source, the Packers will host the Minnesota Vikings on New Year’s Day. That is scheduled for a 3:25 p.m. kickoff but is subject to change because of flexible scheduling.

Interestingly, the Packers will face the New York Giants in London on Oct. 9. The Packers could have had their bye the following week. Instead, they’ll return to Lambeau Field to face the New York Jets on Oct. 16.

Earlier in the day, Fox announced the Week 10 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Packers at Lambeau Field. That will mark the return of Mike McCarthy in what could be a high-stakes showdown. Green Bay went 13-4 last season; Dallas finished 12-5 and had the best point differential in the NFC.

A few days later, the Packers will face another powerhouse, the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. Those teams were the No. 1 seeds in their conferences last season.

About a month later, the Packers will be back under the primetime lights when they host the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

Next, the Packers will play on Christmas for a second consecutive season. This time, they’ll play at the Miami Dolphins.

The regular season will conclude with back-to-back home games against NFC North foes, with the Vikings in Week 17 and the Detroit Lions in Week 18. This will mark the sixth time in seven years that Packers-Lions wrapped up the regular season.

So, here’s what we know:

Week 2 (home): Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 18, 7:20 p.m.

Week 4 (home): New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 2, 3:25 p.m.

Week 5 (London): New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 9, 8:30 a.m.

Week 6 (home): New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 16, noon

Week 10 (home): Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 13, 3:25 p.m.

Week 11 (home): Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Nov. 17, 7:15 p.m.

Week 15 (home): Los Angeles Rams, Monday, Dec. 19, 7:15 p.m.

Week 16 (away) Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 25

Week 17 (home): Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 1, 3:25 p.m.

Week 18 (home): Detroit Lions on Saturday, Jan. 7, or Sunday, Jan. 8.