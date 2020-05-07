Packers Will Kick Off Season at Vikings

GREEN BAY, Wis. – For all the speculation about how the COVID-19 pandemic could impact the NFL schedule, the Green Bay Packers will open the 2020 season in familiar fashion with back-to-back NFC North clashes for the third consecutive year.

In the schedule unveiled by the team on Thursday evening, the Packers will open the season with a trip to Minnesota to face the rival Vikings. Next, in Week 2, it’s the home opener against the Detroit Lions.

For good measure, the Packers will travel to New Orleans for a showdown against Drew Brees and the Saints in Week 3. That’s a Sunday night game – one of five prime-time matchups for the Packers. One of those is a Thursday night game at San Francisco.

Here’s the schedule:

Week 1: at Minnesota, noon Sunday, Sept. 13. (Fox)

Week 2: Detroit, noon Sunday, Sept. 20 (Fox)

Week 3: at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27 (NBC)

Week 4: Atlanta, 7:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5 (ESPN)

Week 5: Bye

Week 6: at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18 (Fox)

Week 7: at Houston, noon Sunday, Oct. 25 (Fox)

Week 8: Minnesota, noon Sunday, Nov. 1 (Fox)

Week 9: at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5 (Fox/NFL Network/Amazon)

Week 10: Jacksonville, noon Sunday, Nov. 15 (Fox)

Week 11: at Indianapolis, noon Sunday, Nov. 22 (Fox)

Week 12: Chicago, 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29 (NBC)

Week 13: Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6 (CBS)

Week 14: at Detroit, noon Sunday, Dec. 13 (Fox)

Week 15: Carolina, TBA either Dec. 19 or Dec. 20 (TBA)

Week 16: Tennessee, 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27 (NBC)

Week 17: at Chicago, noon Sunday, Jan. 3. (Fox)

(Flexible schedule begins after the bye week. The only game set in stone at that point is the Thursday night game against the 49ers.)

Green Bay hasn’t opened the season against Minnesota since 2008 – Aaron Rodgers’ first career start. The previous six season-opening matchups between the border rivals were played in Green Bay. The teams split those games.

The Packers’ bye falls on Week 5, which will give them an extra week to get ready for a Week 6 game at Tampa Bay, which is led by new quarterback Tom Brady.

Last year, thanks to a stretch of five home games in six weeks in the first half of the season, the Packers played six of their final nine games away from Lambeau Field. In the second half of the upcoming season, the Packers will play five home games in a span of seven weeks before closing the season at Chicago.

If you care about such things, here is the preseason schedule:

Aug. 13-17 Arizona TBD

Aug. 20-24 Cleveland (Gold Pkg.)

Aug. 27-30 at New York Giants

Sept. 3-4 at Kansas City

All of those games will be televised by the Packers TV Network and Telemundo Wisconsin.