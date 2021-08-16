Sports Illustrated home
Packers Work Out QB Quinten Dormady

The well-traveled quarterback spent time at three colleges and helped turn around the Central Michigan program.
Author:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers might need a quarterback for Saturday’s preseason game. And that quarterback could be Quinten Dormady.

With Aaron Rodgers stashed safely away on the sideline for the preseason and Jordan Love dealing with a strained throwing shoulder, the only other quarterback on the roster is Kurt Benkert. Thus, the interest in Dormady.

“I know we’re working out some guys tomorrow,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Monday’s practice. “Jordan’s not going to go today. He is feeling a lot better, but we’re going to be smart by him, too.”

Dormady worked out on Monday, according to ESPN.com’s Rob Demovsky. Dormady had a nomadic college career. He spent the 2015 through 2017 seasons at Tennessee, where he threw for 1,282 yards and seven touchdowns. During that final season, he lost the starting job and wound up having season-ending surgery. In 2018, he transferred to Houston but, due to the lengthy recovery, played in only one game.

Stuck behind breakout starter D’Eriq King, Dormady transferred to Central Michigan. He started all 10 games – missing four due to a knee injury sustained at Wisconsin – completing 64.6 percent of his passes for 2,312 yards with 14 touchdowns vs. nine interceptions. In the process, he took a team that went 1-11 in 2018 and led it to the MAC championship game.

"I definitely want to get my shot at the next level," Dormady said late in that season. "We'll see what happens after this year."

Dormady went undrafted and was out of the NFL in 2020. He took part in Tennessee’s pro day in March.

In the meantime, he works as a real estate agent in Franklin, Tenn.

Needing receivers to catch those passes, the Packers worked out two: Damon Hazelton of Missouri and Darvin Kidsy of Texas Southern.

