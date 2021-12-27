Skip to main content
    •
    December 27, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    The People’s GPA: Packers Edge Browns

    Here are your postgame grades and comments from the Green Bay Packers' 24-22 victory over the Cleveland Browns.
    Author:

    GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers were given the nicest Christmas gift imaginable by the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.

    The gift of turnovers.

    The first of Baker Mayfield’s three interceptions handed the Packers their first 21 points, and the last of his interceptions clinched Green Bay’s 24-22 victory. With the victory, the Packers improved to a league-best 12-3 and kept their hold on the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

    “We’ve got to do a better job of closing games out. That’s on us,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “But our defense has closed out a lot of games. The last two weeks, stopping that two-point conversion and then coming up with a big pick, man, it’s nerve-wrecking but winning is difficult in this league. Offensively, we have to do a better job of just being consistent. We’ve had some good fourth-quarter games but not consistently enough at certain times when we have to close teams out.”

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    USATSI_17410381
    Play
    Game Day

    Mayfield’s Gifts Mean Merry Christmas for Packers

    Aaron Rodgers had a huge first half and Rasul Douglas saved the holiday with his game-clinching interception as the Green Bay Packers edged the Cleveland Browns 24-22.

    Dec 25, 2021
    USATSI_17410320
    Play
    Game Day

    Live Updates: Green Bay Packers vs. Cleveland Browns

    Merry Christmas from Lambeau Field, where the Green Bay Packers will try to keep their hold on the NFC lead against the Cleveland Browns. Follow along all day for updates.

    Dec 25, 2021
    USATSI_17410201
    Play
    Game Day

    Rodgers Passes Favre for Most TD Passes in Packers History

    This week, Aaron Rodgers spoke with reverence about his predecessor, the Hall of Famer Brett Favre, who threw 442 touchdown passes while with the Green Bay Packers.

    Dec 25, 2021

    Many of you were not impressed. In a postgame Twitter poll, 58.5 percent of respondents gave the Packers a “C.” With about one-third of voters giving a “B,” the Packers would up with a 2.31 grade-point average in the weekly People’s GPA. It was the lowest GPA of the season following a victory. Last week, the Packers earned a 2.53 grade-point average.

    “It was a hard-fought, four-quarter battle and, like I told our team, we'll never apologize for winning in this league,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “I know it wasn't the prettiest of victories but, ultimately, we did enough as a team to win.”

    That’s what Rodgers and LaFleur had to say. Here’s what you had to say.

    Screenshot 2021-12-27 095330
    News

    The People’s GPA: Packers Edge Browns

    11 seconds ago
    USATSI_17410597
    News

    Rodgers Hopes He’ll Get Chance to Deliver Knockouts

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17410595
    News

    The Packers Are Good But Don’t Seem Good Enough

    Dec 26, 2021
    USATSI_17410594
    Game Day

    Rodgers Calls Record-Breaking Adams ‘Most Dominant’ Teammate

    Dec 25, 2021
    USATSI_17410321
    Game Day

    ‘Teary-Eyed’ Rodgers Calls Breaking Favre’s Record ‘Special’

    Dec 25, 2021
    USATSI_17410381
    Game Day

    Mayfield’s Gifts Mean Merry Christmas for Packers

    Dec 25, 2021
    USATSI_17410320
    Game Day

    Live Updates: Green Bay Packers vs. Cleveland Browns

    Dec 25, 2021
    USATSI_17410201
    Game Day

    Rodgers Passes Favre for Most TD Passes in Packers History

    Dec 25, 2021
    USATSI_10472091
    News

    Packers vs. Browns: Three Reasons to Worry About Blue Christmas

    Dec 24, 2021