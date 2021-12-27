The People’s GPA: Packers Edge Browns

Here are your postgame grades and comments from the Green Bay Packers' 24-22 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers were given the nicest Christmas gift imaginable by the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.

The gift of turnovers.

The first of Baker Mayfield’s three interceptions handed the Packers their first 21 points, and the last of his interceptions clinched Green Bay’s 24-22 victory. With the victory, the Packers improved to a league-best 12-3 and kept their hold on the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

“We’ve got to do a better job of closing games out. That’s on us,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “But our defense has closed out a lot of games. The last two weeks, stopping that two-point conversion and then coming up with a big pick, man, it’s nerve-wrecking but winning is difficult in this league. Offensively, we have to do a better job of just being consistent. We’ve had some good fourth-quarter games but not consistently enough at certain times when we have to close teams out.”

Many of you were not impressed. In a postgame Twitter poll, 58.5 percent of respondents gave the Packers a “C.” With about one-third of voters giving a “B,” the Packers would up with a 2.31 grade-point average in the weekly People’s GPA. It was the lowest GPA of the season following a victory. Last week, the Packers earned a 2.53 grade-point average.

“It was a hard-fought, four-quarter battle and, like I told our team, we'll never apologize for winning in this league,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “I know it wasn't the prettiest of victories but, ultimately, we did enough as a team to win.”

That’s what Rodgers and LaFleur had to say. Here’s what you had to say.